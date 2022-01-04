ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks mixed on Wall Street amid pullback in tech companies

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

Major U.S. stock indexes are mixed in choppy trading Tuesday afternoon, as a slide...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

#Tech Companies#Technology Stocks#Stock#Wall Street#Pullback
theedgemarkets.com

Wall St mixed ahead of Fed minutes; tech stocks falter

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Jan 5): Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Wednesday, ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors swapped technology stocks for cyclicals that stand to benefit from a high interest rate environment. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading with...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 7.65% to $215.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $282.26 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS

