LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO