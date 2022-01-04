ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

JP’s Product Pick of the Week — 4pm Eastern TODAY! 1/5/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

By John Park
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back! Hello 2022! Check out the livestream right here inside this product page, (SPOILER ALERT!) — you won’t want to miss it because there will be a massive 50% OFF DISCOUNT during the show!. Tune in for:. John Park’s latest product pick. Learn how...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Statistics on the Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter for 2021 Q4 #Python #CircuitPython #MicroPython #RaspberryPi @Adafruit

Seeing that some email newsletters are providing numbers as to their subscription and effectiveness rates, Adafruit presents the same for the Python on Microcontrollers newsletter, delivered every Tuesday. Growth is steady and took another upturn past quarter. The 4th quarter interaction numbers will likely be higher as the newsletter was...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Bellini-designed Brionvega RR231 Totem Hi-Fi Stereo System Re-released

Brionvega has re-released the RR231 Totem Stereo System, a folding transformer-like hi-fi from the golden age of stylish audio systems. Created originally by renowned Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini, this gorgeous turntable/pre-amp/amplifier/AM/FM tuner with integrated speakers has been updated to include a DAB (digital audio broadcast) receiver, USB output, and upgraded speakers. The Totem will set you back $18,800 at the MoMA Design Store ($16,920 for MoMA members)!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 7.1 out, Floppy Interfacing, and much more! #Python #CircuitPython #ICYMI @micropython @ThePSF

Welcome to the first Python on Microcontrollers newsletter of 2022! There are over 9,278 subscribers and we’re looking to hit 10K later this year. The format has changed a bit from 2021. Hopefully that makes it easier to read. To contact us, we’re on Discord, Twitter, and for past newsletters – view them all here. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribe here. Here’s the news this week:
NFL
#Jp#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: New Year Edition

It has been a couple weeks since my last update, and there have been a lot of amazing new guides published to the Adafruit Learning System. Learn how to make MIDI stomping pads, learn how to make the above Pip-Boy 2040 wrist-mounted prop, build a neocontroller color grading input box, build an LED sculpture lamp, and so so so much more.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten New Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten New Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. To retire this very long year in the books, here are our top 10 New Products from 2021!. 10. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED. Strap yourself in, we’re launching in T-minus 10...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

ICYMI – Adafruit IoT Monthly: 2021 in Recap! #IoT #newsletter

ICYMI (In case you missed it) – the IoT Monthly Newsletter from AdafruitDaily.com went out this morning!. If you missed it, subscribe now! – You’ll get one newsletter each month. The next newsletter goes out in a month and being subscribed is the best way to keep...
SOFTWARE
Computer Science
adafruit.com

PyLeap is Officially Available in the App Store

Take complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer! PyLeap is our new app for iOS & iPadOS. It allows you to program a Circuit Playground Bluefruit anywhere with various completed projects, including:
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

Making a Hose Holder for Your Shop Vac

Creative metalworker extraordinaire Ron Covell loves his 5 gallon shop vac. But the model he has offers no way of stowing the power cable or the hose. To remedy this, he created a looped cord and hose holder out of metal. Being Ron Covell, even this simple shop hack is well-made and handsome-looking.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Cross-platform interfacing hardware for floppy disks, part 8 – PINK TIME!

Now that we have successful flux reads, its time to get flexible! we’ve swapped our SAMD51 feather board out for an RP2040 feather. not only is this feather a lovely pink shade, but it comes with a totally different chipset. oh no, do we need to start over completely with a new toolchain, timer configuration and dma library? nope! our code is hardware agnostic enough that with pin name tweaks and a couple ifdefs, we can use it just fine with greaseweazle again. so now our library has 2 chips it can use, very handy when there’s a silicon shortage going round. next up, could we use the $4 raspberry pi pico board??? stay tuned 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Happy New Year: 2022

Cheers to our wonderful community, and to a bright year ahead!. Stay tuned next week for a recap of 2021 as we look back at Adafruit’s Top Tens. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Pi-Hole OLED Status Screen #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This post shows how I added an OLED status screen to my Raspberry Pi based Pi-Hole system. Pi-Hole is a network wide advert blocker that you can run on a Raspberry Pi. It runs well on all Pi models and is an ideal project for older hardware. You can read more about it on the official Pi-Hole site.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

50s Style Arcade Machine #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This is a raspberry PI based arcade machine designed to fold down and look like a piece of furniture from the 1950s. the main purpose of the design is to allow the arcade machine to hide from site when not playing it. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: A Tool-Tastic Holiday! #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #Adafruit @adafruit @DigiKey

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to everyone! We’re being cozy and warm here, and watching all the cool kids unwrap their presents on social media. We saw this nice Twitter thread from Thea on favorite hand tools and a post by Timon showed these polypropylene swabs that are not going to give you cotton bits everywhere. Great for cleaning flux off of PCBs.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

John Park’s Workshop returns 1/6/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

There will be no John Park’s Workshop show this week or next. The show will return on January 6th, 2022. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

