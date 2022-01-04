JP’s Product Pick of the Week — 4pm Eastern TODAY! 1/5/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

Now that we have successful flux reads, its time to get flexible! we’ve swapped our SAMD51 feather board out for an RP2040 feather. not only is this feather a lovely pink shade, but it comes with a totally different chipset. oh no, do we need to start over completely with a new toolchain, timer configuration and dma library? nope! our code is hardware agnostic enough that with pin name tweaks and a couple ifdefs, we can use it just fine with greaseweazle again. so now our library has 2 chips it can use, very handy when there’s a silicon shortage going round. next up, could we use the $4 raspberry pi pico board??? stay tuned 🙂 – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO