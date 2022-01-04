Katelyn Schultz

It’s a new year, why not try something new from the Library? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) continuously encourages our customers to get creative and try new things. From craft kits and Makerspace demonstrations to entertaining programs and materials, we strive to meet the creative needs of the community. With the launch of our newest initiative, the Creator’s Collection, we hope to inspire our customers to express their creativity and make something with the help of the Library.

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO