Sugar Grove, IL

Katelyn Schultz

The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

Award Carousel MoneyAurora Area Retired Teachers AssociationDick SchindelKatelyn SchultzScholarship. Sugar Grove resident receives AARTA 25th scholarship. Sugar Grove resident...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

The Voice

Sugar Grove resident receives AARTA 25th scholarship

Sugar Grove resident Katelyn Schultz, a student at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, has received the Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association’s 25th annual scholarship. Dick Schindel, AARTA president, announced the $1,500 award at the social-service group’s membership luncheon Dec. 7, 2021 at Gaslite Manor in Aurora. Accompanied by...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Aurora church to install minister Jan. 9

Reverend Dr. Brandon Perrine will be installed as senior minister of New England Congregational Church in Aurora during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Jan. 9. Members and friends are invited. Parking is free. The church is at 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora. The Rev. Dr. Terrill Murff, acting...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Howard Sudberry new Kifowit director of communications

In her ongoing effort to maintain an open line of communications with both constituents and media, State representative Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, has named veteran television broadcaster Howard Sudberry as her director of communications. “During this important time in our lives, where residents need true and accurate information about not only...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Howard Sudberry

In her ongoing effort to maintain an open line of communications with both constituents and media, State representative Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, has named veteran television broadcaster Howard Sudberry as her director of communications.
OSWEGO, IL
Aurora, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Sugar Grove, IL
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Holy Angels Food Pantry

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District pausing all in-person programs for January

All in-person programs at the Aurora Public Library District are put on pause starting Tuesday, Jan. 4 through January 31. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, the library is pausing all in-person programs for January at all Library locations. Events and programs will shift to an online platform, will be rescheduled or canceled. Customers can visit aurorapubliclibrary.org/events, call 630-264-4117 or contact the Library via social media for virtual options and other program updates.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Sherman L. Jenkins

Agape Connection, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, will be host to its 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration, virtually, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
The Voice

refugees

After hearing about the plight of Afghan refugees, Nancie Lillie couldn't sleep at night. She knew her congregation at United Methodist Church of Geneva already had committed to support several local charities for the holidays. Still, she felt called to ask everyone to do more.
GENEVA, IL
#Charity#Aarta#Gaslite Manor#One Year Subscription
The Voice

Grace Kinnicutt

As omicron surges across the State, governor JB Pritzker warned Monday that hospitalizations are about as high as they were last Winter before vaccines were widely available. About 85% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 across the State are unvaccinated.
The Voice

Something new at Aurora Public Library District: Creator’s Collection

It’s a new year, why not try something new from the Library? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) continuously encourages our customers to get creative and try new things. From craft kits and Makerspace demonstrations to entertaining programs and materials, we strive to meet the creative needs of the community. With the launch of our newest initiative, the Creator’s Collection, we hope to inspire our customers to express their creativity and make something with the help of the Library.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

sledding

These youthful participants take advantage of available snow to go sledding Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Oakhurst Forest Preserve in Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
The Voice

January 1, 2022

The first Vaccine and Flu Shot Clinic of the new year will be held by State representative Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, and alderman Patty Smith from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Eola Road Branch of the Aurora Public Library, located at 555 S. Eola Road.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Recent openings continue to build downtown Aurora scene

Aurora is growing, and downtown is shining bright with new residential and more than a dozen businesses that opened in 2021. There are a lot of new things to see in downtown Aurora. Aurora Downtown, the nonprofit organization that oversees downtown’s Special Service Area, reported the following new business openings...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Donations by Batavia Women in Business drive

During its holiday luncheon Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Enticing Cuisine Banquets, the Batavia Women in Business (BWIB) raised $1,605. The combination of money and donated gift cards was divided between the Batavia Access Toy Drive and the Batavia United Way’s Adopt A Family program. Additionally, attendees donated tables filled with new toys to the toy drive.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

John Jaros

Russ George, left, Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora president, presents a $500 check to John Jaros, Aurora Historical Society executive director and Mary Clark-Ormond, society president.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

2021 review

Nathan "Nick" Macejak shares a big and prolonged welcome home hug with his son, Will, Saturday at AMVETS Post 103 in Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

M Grace Grzanek

The Just Food Initiative (JFI) of the Fox Valley offers thanks to those here in the Fox Valley and beyond who donated to its first Giving Tuesday campaign. A special thank you goes to the Dunham Foundation, which awarded Just Food with a Giving Tuesday Incentive.
CHARITIES
The Voice

Kane County Health Department aim: Volunteers

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) is seeking individuals to join the Medical Reserve Corps and volunteer to provide vaccines to the community at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia. Thehe greatest need is for individuals with medical backgrounds/approved licensures who can administer vaccines. What duties will volunteers be asked...
