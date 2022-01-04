Holt, East Lansing to limit fans at high school sporting events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Schools and East Lansing Schools will be limiting fans during sporting events due to the rise in cases of COVID-19.

Holt will only be allowing 2 spectators per-athlete to attend basketball games. Spectators must buy their tickets prior to the game through GoFan.

They also must give the name of the athlete they are attending for upon arrival. Spectators cannot linger in the gym after games, Holt said in a statement.

East Lansing High School will also be limiting spectators to 2-per-player at all sporting events. There will not be any public ticket sales and families will receive links to purchase tickets on GoFan.

