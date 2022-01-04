ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Holt, East Lansing to limit fans at high school sporting events

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Schools and East Lansing Schools will be limiting fans during sporting events due to the rise in cases of COVID-19.

Holt will only be allowing 2 spectators per-athlete to attend basketball games. Spectators must buy their tickets prior to the game through GoFan.

They also must give the name of the athlete they are attending for upon arrival. Spectators cannot linger in the gym after games, Holt said in a statement.

East Lansing High School will also be limiting spectators to 2-per-player at all sporting events. There will not be any public ticket sales and families will receive links to purchase tickets on GoFan.

WLNS

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
