Canada's trade faced challenges in November due to the outages on both CN and CP track in the mountains of British Columbia, although the country's total exports rose 3.8% from the previous month and imports rose 2.4%. Canada's trade surplus increased by 35% to $3.1 billion. The trade balance has increased in five of the past six months, and is now the largest trade surplus seen since September 2008 or more than 13 years.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO