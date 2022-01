Jet's Pizza just might be synonymous with Michigan pizza. The chain, which originated in the Great Lakes state, was founded in 1978 by Eugene Jetts and his brother John. The way the pizza chain came about is quite surprising. According to the Jet's Pizza website, Eugene Jetts was actually on his way to purchase a home. He'd saved up enough money for a down payment, and he was planning to invest it in real estate. However, the plan changed when Jetts saw a building for lease and he realized he could take on a new project instead — a pizza shop.

