There are a few cities and states that are continuing to provide COVID relief payments amidst the pandemic whilst we wait for federal relief. The child tax credit program finally ended mid-December after being started in July 2021. The Build Back Better plan is still up in the air. Thus, people are wondering if there’s anything they can do until more information is released about any future relief. Fortunately, some areas have financial relief available for those that need it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO