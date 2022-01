Two bags of suspected methamphetamine were found, resulting in a pair being arrested, during a late night traffic stop Jan. 1, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley stopped a Honda CRV at 10:05 p.m. New Year’s Day in the 1400 block of East Industrial Drive for a traffic violation. Upon contact, the officer noticed both occupants exhibited signs of nervousness and saw a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance he believed to be meth near the passenger’s feet, Whaley alleged in arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO