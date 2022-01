Getting boosted should be included in the new definition of ‘fully vaccinated’. 2021 has seemed, more than anything else, like a year spent oscillating between extremes. The past twelve months have occupied something of a pandemic purgatory — the light at the end of the tunnel not quite out of sight, but teasing us all by flickering as vaccination rates rise — and the arrival of the Omicron variant has only extended that limbo.

