Cardi B Says A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For NYE

Cardi B has made history after officially receiving her third diamond-certified record for hit-track “I Like It.”. Not too long ago, the artist was celebrating her second diamond-certified record for her Maroon 5 song “Girls Like You.” Now, Cardi B has received her third diamond plaque, becoming the first female rapper to earn this feat. The track features Reggaetón stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny. To celebrate the moment, Cardi B took to Instagram to discuss her milestone. She wrote, “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo diamond record, a feature diamond record and now ANOTHER diamond record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr. I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record.”

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO