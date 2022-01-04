ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B Says A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For NYE

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is calling out a hairstylist that messed up her hair for New Year’s Eve, thinking the professional did it poorly on purpose. In a video the rapper posted to her Instagram stories, Cardi B expressed her disdain for her latest wig, which was done by an...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Cardi B Gives A Sweet Update On Her 3-Month Old Baby Boy

The 29-year old mom of two may be booked and busy these days, but she never misses a moment to shine the spotlight on her babies. On Monday, Cardi took to Twitter to give an update on her baby boy, whom she gave birth to back in September with husband Offset. Cardi gushed about her little bundle of joy:
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Considers Going Vegan After A Bad Stomach Virus

Cardi B says she wants to go vegan after recently dealing with a stomach virus. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper discussed what's holding her back on Twitter with fans, Sunday. "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" Cardi asked her followers on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son’s Latest Milestone In Rare Update About The Baby

The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2M For His 30th Birthday As Kanye West & Quavo Watch On

Los Angeles, CA – Cardi B and Offset are a couple that don’t hold back when it comes to birthday presents. In October, the Migos rapper gifted his wife-of-four-years a mansion in her family’s native Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday. Returning the favor, Cardi blessed Offset with a sizeable gift (literally) this week as he celebrated year 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylist#Hairstylist#Wig#Justice
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shares Precious Video Of Offset Playing With Kulture For His Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’

Cardi B showered hubby Offset with love on his 30th birthday with some sweet clips of the Migos member playing with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is feeling the love on his birthday this year. The rapper turned 30 on Tuesday December 14, and so his wife Cardi B, 29, shared a celebratory post on Instagram that includes plenty of footage of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus. One of the clips, which can be watched HERE, features Offset goofing off with his baby girl while making faces in her hand-held Frozen mirror. Kulture just couldn’t get enough of her dad’s antics and sweetly laughed along with the Migos member. In another video, Offset threw his daughter around in his arms, before giving her a giant smooch on the head.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It Rain

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper With Three Diamond Records

Cardi B has made history after officially receiving her third diamond-certified record for hit-track “I Like It.”. Not too long ago, the artist was celebrating her second diamond-certified record for her Maroon 5 song “Girls Like You.” Now, Cardi B has received her third diamond plaque, becoming the first female rapper to earn this feat. The track features Reggaetón stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny. To celebrate the moment, Cardi B took to Instagram to discuss her milestone. She wrote, “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo diamond record, a feature diamond record and now ANOTHER diamond record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr. I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Cardi B Wishes Husband Offset a Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love the Man That You’re Becoming’

Cardi B wished her other half Offset a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) by thanking him for always being by her side. She scrolled down memory lane with a carousel of her and Offset’s best memories, from photoshoots to nights out to playtime with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the first time he held his second child with Cardi, whom she gave birth to in September. Cardi praised Offset for his love and commitment to her, business acumen and dedication as a father to the children they share as well as his other three previous children.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Slams People Cyberbullying Lil Kim: "It's Heartbreaking"

When it comes to Lil Kim, her peers make sure to stand by her side when things get tough. The Rap veteran is a longtime, respected emcee in the game, but that hasn't made her impervious to receiving severe criticism from the public. Kim is used to people coming at her and typically stays silent regarding negativity, but after a clip of the music video to her "Santa Papi" went viral and people lashed out at Kim, Cardi B has had enough.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Cardi B Defends Lil' Kim Against Bullying And Disrespect

Cardi B isn’t here for the online bullying of the “real f***ing legend” Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim. It appears that many critics on social media aren’t taken by the Brooklyn native’s latest musical efforts, including a record she released earlier this month called “Big Santa Papi,” as part of Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cannon would be assisting the veteran rapper in a more managerial sense for the next chapter of her career.
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Cardi B announces her first project for ‘Playboy’

Three weeks after begin introduced as Playboy’s first Creative Director in Residence, Cardi B has announced her first project for the iconic publication. “Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators,” the “Please Me” wrapper wrote on Instagram. The Centerfold website...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Welcome Pitbull Puppy to Family on Christmas

Cardi B and Offset welcomed a new addition to their family last weekend, as the Migos rapper gifted his wife a new pitbull puppy. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her Christmas gift: a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog’s kinda big,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy