Point Pleasant, WV

PVH acquires Family Practice Clinic of Jeanne Ingles, FNP-BC

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jdy8W_0dciN2GQ00
Pictured from left are Angie Johnson, receptionist; Jeanette Ingles, office manager; Tom Ingles, phlebotomist/lab tech; Erica Richards, LPN; Jeanne Ingles, FNP-BC; Craig Gilliland, CFO; Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO; Donna McDaniel, director of Physician Practice Services and recruiter; Connie Davis, COO; Tracy Stewart Call, executive director Marketing and Business Development. PVH | Courtesy

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital is expanding its regional footprint.

According to a news release from PVH, “Mason County’s largest employer and healthcare provider, Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH), expands its regional footprint with the acquisition of the family practice clinic owned by board certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Jeanne Ingles. The clinic is located at 346 3rd Avenue in Gallipolis, Ohio. PVH will operate the clinic under the name Pleasant Valley Family Healthcare of Gallipolis, Jeanne Ingles, FNP-BC.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to extend our passion for excellence in healthcare to the citizens of Gallia County with our second location in Gallipolis,” stated Jeff Noblin, FACHE and CEO of PVH. “We’re grateful that our shared values with Jeanne Ingles broaden our strong foundation for Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Ohio clinics.”

Ingles opened a family medicine practice in September 2009, following the completion of her clinical training. Since then, she has offered family medicine services to the residents of Gallia County and surrounding areas.

“Jeanne Ingles and her staff will continue these services with the added benefit of being part of a larger network of providers through PVH,” further stated the release.

“My primary goal has always been to provide high-quality care for the people of this community,” Ingles said. “This partnership with PVH will strengthen the services we are able to offer and increase continuity of patient care between my practice and the hospital.”

“This is a great opportunity for PVH, Jeanne Ingles’ practice, and for the people who live in the Ohio Valley Region,” Noblin said. “Part of our mission as a healthcare organization is to improve access to care and this is an important step in that direction. We are all honored to work with Jeanne and her outstanding staff.”

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
