ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Paraguayan soldier killed by deer in presidential garden

By JOHAN ORDONEZ
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16slBc_0dciMzmT00
A chital deer -- a herd of which is shown here in Guatemala in 2015 -- gored a soldier to death in the grounds of the Paraguayan presidential palace /AFP

A sergeant in the Paraguayan presidential guard died after he was gored by a deer roaming the grounds of the presidential palace, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

Victor Isasi "died from a perforation in the thorax" after he was attacked by the deer at dawn, said Colonel Victor Urdapilleta.

The chital, a native of the Indian subcontinent, is among several animals kept in the 10 hectare gardens of President Mario Abdo Benitez's official residence near the capital Asuncion.

The grounds mostly host native species such as rheas, macaws and an mborevi (a South American tapir), said Urdapilleta.

"On the security camera you can see (the sergeant) enter the sector where these animals are and he makes a movement (lifts a hand) that provokes the deer's reaction," said Urdapilleta.

The soldier was on a routine patrol.

Urdapilleta said the next of kin would be compensated.

Frederic Bauer, director of wildlife at the environment ministry, said the chital was part of a litter reared on a government ranch in Paraguay.

He admitted that "it is not appropriate to have exotic animals in captivity but there is no regulation."

Urdapilleta also said the officials responsible for the presidential grounds had consulted with the environment ministry before incorporating chitals in the gardens.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Four Soldiers Killed in Mali Attack

Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday. Mali's Armed Forces said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past. An...
MILITARY
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
TRAFFIC
NEWS10 ABC

Military: 4 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raids

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold near Afghanistan, triggering shootings that killed four soldiers and two insurgents, the military said Friday. The first raid was carried our in the Tank district in the northwest, killing two militants, the statement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Paraguayan#Guatemala#Animals#Indian#South American
AFP

Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview Monday that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations. "An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs," said Henry, who has been de-facto running the country since the July assassination of president Jovenel Moise. Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti's declaration of independence was signed over 200 years ago. Photos provided to AFP by Henry's office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armored vehicle.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
AFP

Ecuador, Colombia slam use of wild animal species after MasterChef episode

Ecuador on Tuesday warned would-be wild animal eaters of possible prison time and Colombia launched an investigation after a competitive cooking TV show featured shark, alligator and capybara as ingredients. In the offending episode, contestants of MasterChef Ecuador cooked up tollo, a small shark, as well as a type of wild deer and a capybara, a large rodent that can weigh up to 80 kilograms (175 lbs). The National Animal Movement of Ecuador warned that the use of such ingredients on TV would "normalize the consumption of protected animals, whose ownership contributes to the trafficking of wild animals and the destruction of ecosystems." Neither the channel nor the producers of the program responded to the charges leveled against them, though the show's chef and judge, Carolina Sanchez, claimed the meat was "from a farm."
PETS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
CBS News

Truck packed with migrants was speeding before crash that killed dozens in Mexico, survivor told rescue worker

Authorities are looking into whether speed was a factor into a deadly truck crash in southern Mexico. A migrant from Guatemala said he was among 200 people aboard a cargo truck when the truck tried to make a sharp turn. The sheer weight of everyone inside caused the truck to tip over and roll—crashing into a pedestrian bridge, according to the migrant.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

Border Patrol dealing with migrant spikes in Texas, Southwestern Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Unauthorized migration is shifting toward southwestern Arizona, where local authorities recently declared a state of emergency. Migrant encounters are up 2,404.9% during the first two months of the 2022 fiscal year in the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol, according to recently updated U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. […]
IMMIGRATION
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy