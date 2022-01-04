Off the Rails in downtown Worcester expects to open country-focused Music Venue in April

WORCESTER — Off The Rails, the country-themed restaurant and bar at 90 Commercial St., is getting close to opening its "Music Venue," in phase two of the restaurant's plans that were first announced last year.

"The Music Venue is set to open in April," said Eric Lindquist, communications director for Off The Rails. The official date in April is still to be determined.

One of the first musical acts announced for the Music Venue is "The Voice" finalist Ricky Duran of Grafton, who will perform in May.

The restaurant opened in July (phase one) with food and drinks reflecting traditional Southern cuisine and nightly music from mostly country bands, filling what the owners and operators felt was a void in downtown Worcester.

Ongoing construction since then at the back of the building represents phase two — "a multi-use, four season" facility that will accommodate 500 to 600 people, Lindquist said.

The Music Venue will feature plenty of country music, and can be used for activities such as banquets, weddings and similar events.

During good weather, the Music Venue will include an open air beer garden.

"The (Worcester) Palladium is right across," Lindquist noted. The Music Venue could "piggy back on what that looks like as well," in terms of possible Palladium outdoor events.

Off The Rails is owned by Cliff Rucker, who owns the Worcester Railers hockey team and part of the Worcester Palladium music hall. Off The Rails managing partner, Chris Besaw, has also been general manager of The Palladium.

Construction of the Music Venue has been able to move along this winter because of the relatively mild weather to date, Lindquist said.

"We've been very fortunate with no snow."

Off The Rails has said it will be booking local, regional and national performers, including country and classic rock cover bands, bluegrass artists and similar acts that fit the Southern vibe.

"We're looking to book quite a few shows in that space. We'll be announcing acts as we get closer," Lindquist said.

The date of Ricky Duran's appearance in May should be finalized by the end of the week, Lindquist said.

Meanwhile, the Off The Rails restaurant "has been doing very well," Lindquist said, adding that a new menu will be introduced in the next few weeks.

The restaurant had its "second best week two weeks before Christmas," he said. However, renewed concerns about COVD with the Omicron variant did cause a few cancellations last week, "unfortunately."

Still, "We've been very encouraged moving forward. We've been busy, knock on wood. We've been quite fortunate," Lindquist said.

