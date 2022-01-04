‘Splendid outfit’: Queen sends letter to Florence toddler who dressed as her for Halloween

As if the passing of Prince Philip, her husband of 74 years, weren’t enough, it turns out Queen Elizabeth II suffered even more losses last year. On Sunday, the Telegraph reported that the 94-year-old monarch is mourning two of her longtime ladies-in-waiting. The month of December began with the death of Fortune FitzRoy, Dowager Duchess of Grafton, at 101, and ended with the death of Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, at 90. The Queen has yet to publicly acknowledge the losses, but the tabloid managed to track down a mysterious royal source who began by stating the obvious: “It has not been a good year for the Queen—losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham,” they said. The pair, the source continued, were “dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties.”

