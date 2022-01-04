ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘Splendid outfit’: Queen sends letter to Florence toddler who dressed as her for Halloween

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, Ky. — A 2-year-old girl's Halloween costume has now received the royal seal of approval. Jalayne Sutherland, who just turned 2 on Dec. 30, dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II for Halloween. Dressed in a blue overcoat, hat, a white wig and the queen's signature pearls, the...

