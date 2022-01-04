ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois to Follow CDC Guidance Shortening Waiting Period for Pfizer COVID Shot Boosters

By NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Illinois says that it will adopt new CDC guidance on the administration of Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots, shortening the amount of time between the second dose of the treatment and the follow-up injection. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, residents who received two...

Comments / 2

Lisa Berg-Shamhart
1d ago

Please do not let your children get the vaccine! Ever since they claimed it was 100% safe, and ppl believed them, pediatric Covid cases have gone up 300%. Guess how many of those children got the vaccine?

wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

How Long After COVID Exposure Could You Test Positive?

How long could it take for someone to test positive for COVID following an exposure to someone who had the virus?. It's a question many are asking following holiday gatherings amid surging omicron variant cases. Testing demand continues to soar as the new year gets underway and some experts say...
CHICAGO, IL
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WCIA

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
dupagepolicyjournal.com

5,145 Will County residents in their 70s test positive for COVID-19

As of Jan. 3, there have been 5,145 Will County residents in their 70s who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers being reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 112,012 residents in their 70s in the county who had been tested, meaning that 4.6...
WILL COUNTY, IL
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell COVID-19 threat upgraded to Level 2

The Bell County Public Health District upgraded its COVID-19 threat level from Level 3 to Level 2 on Monday — a move officials said was made in response to the region’s climbing incidence rate. “Bell County began to see a decrease in active cases starting in early October...
BELL COUNTY, TX
NBC Chicago

Why Are So Many Vaccinated People Getting COVID-19 Lately?

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. CDC recommends five-month gap for Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended shortening the interval between Pfizer-BioNTech’s second COVID-19 vaccine dose and the booster shot to five months from six. The move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to reduce the interval for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster: UK says Moderna tops Pfizer in protection against omicron

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. COVID-19 booster shots improve protection against the coronavirus and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the more contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to demonstrate the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a third booster dose bringing protection back up to 90%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Health closes monoclonal antibody sites, says treatment not effective against Omicron

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will no longer provide monoclonal antibody treatments to people in Pueblo. The department stated the antibody treatments are no longer effective in treating the omicron variant, the predominant variant in Pueblo County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and The post Pueblo Health closes monoclonal antibody sites, says treatment not effective against Omicron appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
