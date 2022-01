ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – During the holiday break, Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were notified about social media threats of school violence in our district. The investigation culminated with the arrest of a Rock Springs juvenile on a charge of Terroristic Threats. The charge was filed in the Third Judicial District of Sweetwater County as the result of a coordinated effort with the Rock Springs Police Department, the Sweetwater County School District #1, and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

