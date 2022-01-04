ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To What Colin Cowherd Said About Dak Prescott

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FS1’s Colin Cowherd is very adept at getting reactions out of people with his takes. Likening Dak Prescott to Kirk Cousins is definitely going to get the public talking. On “The Herd” today, Cowherd asked if Prescott, who has seemingly slumped for the Cowboys at times lately, is just Cousin with...

thespun.com

Comments / 23

Will G
1d ago

I think Dak needs to stop changing the plays at the line of scrimmage. He always takes a step back and does his audibles almost every snap . I believe he should run the okay that's called . If

Reply(1)
9
NutBreakerzzzz
1d ago

Until Dak proves his elite and wins more then 1 playoff game , he will always be doubted, its time for Dak to prove himself!

Reply
6
Gary Smallwood
19h ago

Dak is just another version of Tony Romo, he's really good against bad teams (most of the time), but when it comes to producing against quality opponents in games that matters, he fails miserably, just as Romo did his entire career. So unless the Dallas defense dominates the game Cowboys are in trouble. I predict one and done in the playoffs.

Reply(1)
4
Related
iheart.com

Stop Overrating Dak Prescott

Colin Cowherd: “A lot of people are saying that Dak Prescott is in a ‘slump’. Quarterbacks do have off years because maybe they’re beat up, or lose a left tackle, or there’s a coaching change, a coordinator change, and they’re not up for it. But let’s take four years with Dak Prescott. Is he just Kirk Cousins with more fans and fewer haters? So here are the last four years for Dak Prescott. Against the NFC East he’s 16-2, the worst division easily in the league. He’s 14-20 against everybody else. Against the NFC East, he’s a Pro Bowler and has a 109 quarterback rating. Against everybody else he’s got a 94 – he’s ‘a Guy.’ He’s not terrible, he’s a ‘B’, ‘B+’ guy. The last four seasons against teams with winning records, he’s 8-17 with a 41/24 TD-INT ratio. Against teams .500 or worse, he’s 22-5 with a 52/9 TD-INT ratio. Is Kirk Cousins ‘in a slump’ or does he occasionally have really good Sundays but against good teams, Kirk Cousins is what he is. That’s kind of where I am with Dak. And that’s with good weapons, with competent tight ends, star receivers, the number one rated offensive line for some of those years, better-than-average running backs, and now they’ve got a good defense. If you look at four years of data, is it a slump or is he just not a guy who can carry a team against good teams? I think the answer is that he’s very much Kirk Cousins, we just like him more than Kirk Cousins. Dak is a good athlete, but he’s not Kyler or Josh Allen. He’s got a decent arm but it’s not like Herbert or Mahomes. He’s a ‘B’ to ‘B+’ quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Kirk Cousins Said Wednesday

Kirk Cousins was unable to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday because he tested positive for COVID-19. Now that he’s back, he’s revealing how his experience with the virus was over the weekend. Cousins told reporters that he had mild symptoms. He also made an...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ bold declaration on Vikings future as rumors swirl of big changes

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins missed last week’s game as he was placed on the reserve/COVID list. Cousins, who is reportedly in line to start the Vikings’ Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears, per Chad Graff of The Athletic, spoke to reporters on a variety of topics, including his future in Minnesota. With rumors swirling about big changes in Minnesota, Cousins made a bold declaration about his future.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Colin Cowherd
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer Says Kirk Cousins Will Play Against Bears On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Fs1#Nfc East#Vikings#Finessedbuckets#Anpalacios5 Bignish20
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
FanSided

Kellen Moore went from Dallas Cowboys hero to villain

The Dallas Cowboys offense started the season on fire with Kellen Moore calling the plays. But as of late, Kellen has been more villain than hero. In all fairness, the Cowboys still have the top offense statistically, but there are certainly some issues that escape the big picture. The Cowboys...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Bruce Arians saying AB is 'no longer a Buc' after storming off field vs. Jets I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs survived 28-24 against the New York Jets, but the story of the game was Antonio Brown. AB took his helmet and shoulder pads off in the third quarter and stormed off the field, waving to fans as he left. After the game, Bruce Arians told Jay Glazer that he tried to get AB to go back into the game twice in the second half but the receiver refused. The coach went on to tell the media that Brown is quote: 'no longer a Buc.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB's moment and discuss how surprised he was by it.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
340K+
Followers
47K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy