Here’s why Kanye West plans to tear down his new home across from Kim K

By Black Information Network
New Pittsburgh Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is determined to get his new mansion just right. Just days after news broke that the rapper purchased a new $4.5 million home across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the Grammy Award winning rapper is planning to tear the house down completely, in order to rebuild it...

newpittsburghcourier.com

