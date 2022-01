High input prices means farmers will want to be especially judicious about the amount of nitrogen fertilizer they apply on their corn crops this spring. One way that farmers who have regularly used manure as a nitrogen source — applying it for the past 20 years —can determine how many nitrogen “credits” are in the soil, is to test their soil to determine how much more is needed, said Brad Carlson, University of Minnesota Extension educator, water resources.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO