HCA Healthcare buys MD Urgent Care

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MD Now is the largest urgent care provider in...

Comments / 0

WESH

Orlando urgent cares swamped with patients, limiting walk-ins

ORLANDO, Fla. — As emergency rooms across Central Florida see a record number of patients, the wait time just to see a physician for COVID and non-COVID related issues is a big problem. "Everyone is really utilizing the health care system right now, it is definitely important that they...
ORLANDO, FL
WUSA9

Urgent care clinics overwhelmed, patients say

ASPEN HILL, Md. — The latest sign the health care system is reaching the breaking point due to the COVID-19 pandemic is at urgent care centers, according to frustrated patients. This is happening as public health authorities in Maryland and Virginia are urging people to look for alternatives to...
ASPEN HILL, MD
State
Florida State
live5news.com

Lowcountry Urgent Care swamped with patients amid Covid spike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Urgent Care in Walterboro is facing a challenge keeping up with all of the patients walking through its doors. On Tuesday, staff took to social media to ask for patience as the parking lot filled up and the time in the waiting room increased.
WALTERBORO, SC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mercyhealth Roscoe urgent care temporarily closed

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced Monday that it has temporarily closed its Roscoe urgent care location at 5000 Prairie Rose Drive. The healthcare provider advises patients in need of immediate care to visit Mercyhealth Perryville, at 3401 N. Perryville Road in Rockford. Primary Care Physician offices at Mercyhealth Roscoe will remain open for scheduled […]
ROSCOE, IL
WISH-TV

Urgent care clinics fill up as COVID-19 surge strains hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Multiple urgent care clinics on Wednesday said more patients are turning to them as hospitals fill up. TaQuita Taylor, a family nurse practitioner who owns Children Express Care Clinic on the northeast side, says she’s seeing about 50% more patients now than she did two weeks ago. She says many of those patients tell her they came to her because they saw the hospitals were filling up with COVID patients and feared they couldn’t get in for other procedures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSFA

Some patients wait hours at urgent care clinics for COVID testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are getting tested for COVID as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to circulate, and that means longer wait times at testing facilities. More Alabamians are getting tested for COVID and a spokesperson from MainStreet Family Care said that’s due in part to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
williamsonhomepage.com

HCA Healthcare adds surgery center to Brentwood Commons

HCA Healthcare has opened Brentwood Surgery Center — a cooperative with 18 physician partners — out of Suite 101 of the TriStar Health building in Brentwood Commons. The Boyle Investment development at 1001 Health Park Drive in Brentwood, which features anchor tenant TriStar Brentwood, now welcomes a surgery center from HCA Healthcare’s Ambulatory Surgery Division which operates and co-owns the cutting-edge facility with a team of 18 physicians, per a release.
BRENTWOOD, TN
13News Now

Holiday rush to get COVID-19 test at Velocity Urgent Care locations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — High coronavirus case rates, combined with people traveling after the holidays, have led to an increase in people searching for a COVID-19 test in Virginia. Staff at community testing clinics, pharmacies and urgent care facilities say they're slammed. “We are seeing extreme volume,” explained Velocity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday

Lee Health has released its Wednesday morning COVID-19 numbers. As of Wednesday morning, there are 215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of those patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 95%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Health Services
Summit Daily News

Centura offers Emergency and Urgent Care throughout Summit

St. Anthony Breckenridge Mountain Clinic: 555 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge, 970-453-1010. Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, year-round. St. Anthony Keystone Mountain Clinic: 1252 Co Road 8, Keystone (by Mountain House) 970-468-6677. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during ski season. St. Anthony Summit Copper Mountain Clinic: 860...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
outerbanksvoice.com

Changes to Outer Banks Hospital Urgent Care Services

So that we may best serve our community, beginning January 1, 2022, through January 23, 2022, we will see urgent care patients at the Outer Banks Hospital Urgent Care Center in Kitty Hawk only. Family Medicine patients will still be served at the Outer Banks Hospital Urgent Care and Family Medicine in Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aurora closes 3 urgent care facilities due to staffing shortages

MILWAUKEE - Three Advocate Aurora urgent care facilities in Milwaukee and two suburbs are closed until at least next week because of staffing shortages, according to a hospital spokesperson. The Advocate Aurora Health urgent care facilities closed are:. Milwaukee: 1575 N. Rivercenter Drive in the Schlitz Park neighborhood. Brookfield: 16985...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wfxg.com

Urgent Care and Prompt Care see long lines due to Omicron tests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Hospitals have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, many of which are the new Omicron variant. According to the CDC, it's responsible for 95.4% of all new cases in the week that ended on January 1st. Cases in the CSRA are still on the rise. Urgent...
AUGUSTA, GA
Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE HEALTHCARE IT COMPANY PLAYMAKER ACQUIRED BY TRELLA HEALTH

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — January 4, 2022 — Today, post-acute healthcare software solutions company PlayMaker Health announced it is being acquired by Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics. The acquisition will allow for PlayMaker’s newly released mobile-first customer relationship management (CRM) offering to be incorporated into Trella Health’s robust analytics suite creating the most comprehensive market intelligence, engagement, and growth platform in the post-acute care industry. “We are proud of the solutions the PlayMaker Health team has developed and are excited to see what the new entity will accomplish,” said Holly Miller, PlayMaker Health Chief Revenue Officer. “This is a great combination of people and products.” This acquisition follows the successful launch of PlayMaker's mobile-first CRM that improves efficiencies and workflows for home health and hospice, in addition to the company's recent focus on innovation and enhanced analytics to better support the ever-changing landscape of post-acute care. "PlayMaker has diligently worked to position its growth in the past years,” said Gregg Boyle, PlayMaker Health Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve been an integral part of the Nashville healthcare ecosystem since the beginning. We're excited to see the evolution and advancements the combination of these two companies will bring, providing patients with the right care, at the right place and the right time.” "We are thrilled to welcome PlayMaker's approximately 40 industry experts to the Trella team," shared J. Scott Tapp, President and Chief Executive Officer at Trella. "We are excited to enter the Nashville market known for its innovative healthcare talent as we continue investing in and expanding our team rapidly next year." About PlayMaker Health With 12 years of unparalleled growth for clients and partners, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute growth platform for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, Infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. PlayMaker’s data solutions combine the most current and comprehensive claims data sets, clinical operational metrics, and real-time sales intelligence. Delivered through a mobile CRM, post-acute agencies have the answers they need to sell faster, scale smarter and compete. Learn more at https://www.playmakerhealth.com. About Trella Health Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence. ###
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Comments / 0

