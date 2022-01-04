HCA Healthcare buys MD Urgent Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — January 4, 2022 — Today, post-acute healthcare software solutions company PlayMaker Health announced it is being acquired by Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics. The acquisition will allow for PlayMaker’s newly released mobile-first customer relationship management (CRM) offering to be incorporated into Trella Health’s robust analytics suite creating the most comprehensive market intelligence, engagement, and growth platform in the post-acute care industry. “We are proud of the solutions the PlayMaker Health team has developed and are excited to see what the new entity will accomplish,” said Holly Miller, PlayMaker Health Chief Revenue Officer. “This is a great combination of people and products.” This acquisition follows the successful launch of PlayMaker's mobile-first CRM that improves efficiencies and workflows for home health and hospice, in addition to the company's recent focus on innovation and enhanced analytics to better support the ever-changing landscape of post-acute care. "PlayMaker has diligently worked to position its growth in the past years,” said Gregg Boyle, PlayMaker Health Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve been an integral part of the Nashville healthcare ecosystem since the beginning. We're excited to see the evolution and advancements the combination of these two companies will bring, providing patients with the right care, at the right place and the right time.” "We are thrilled to welcome PlayMaker's approximately 40 industry experts to the Trella team," shared J. Scott Tapp, President and Chief Executive Officer at Trella. "We are excited to enter the Nashville market known for its innovative healthcare talent as we continue investing in and expanding our team rapidly next year." About PlayMaker Health With 12 years of unparalleled growth for clients and partners, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute growth platform for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, Infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. PlayMaker’s data solutions combine the most current and comprehensive claims data sets, clinical operational metrics, and real-time sales intelligence. Delivered through a mobile CRM, post-acute agencies have the answers they need to sell faster, scale smarter and compete. Learn more at https://www.playmakerhealth.com. About Trella Health Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence. ###

