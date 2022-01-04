ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford plans surge in production of all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

By Erik Ortiz
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuoyed by a growing demand, Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it will double the production of its first electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, America's bestselling vehicle. The surge in production of the F-150 Lightning to 150,000 vehicles per year builds on the automaker's previous announcement in the fall that...

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Electric El Camino Shows GM Plans To Electrify Everything

General Motors is going all-in with fully electric vehicles. We've known this for months, ever since it announced plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2035. The Detroit-based carmaker says it's now guided by a vision of "zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion." Building cars like the new GMC Hummer EV is certainly a major component to this, but it's not everything. What about those who wrench at home and wish to continue doing so in the electrification era?
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
