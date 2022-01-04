ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDOC cancels inmate visitations amid spread of Omicron variant

By Paige Weeks
 1 day ago

COLORADO — Families of people incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) will no longer be allowed to visit in person following CDOC’s latest policy .

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 4, all in-person visitation at all CDOC facilities have been canceled.

This was a difficult decision but it is currently the best option to try and prevent the unnecessary introduction of the virus into facilities. Video visitation and phone calls will still be available.

CDOC also announced modified operations and/or canceled programming amid outbreaks and staffing shortages at many of its facilities.

According to the department, the decision will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

