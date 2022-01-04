CDOC cancels inmate visitations amid spread of Omicron variant
COLORADO — Families of people incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) will no longer be allowed to visit in person following CDOC’s latest policy .
Effective Tuesday, Jan. 4, all in-person visitation at all CDOC facilities have been canceled.
CDOC also announced modified operations and/or canceled programming amid outbreaks and staffing shortages at many of its facilities.
According to the department, the decision will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
