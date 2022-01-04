ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tiragolumab Plus Atezolizumab Demonstrates Improvement in PFS, OS, ORR in PD-L1+ NSCLC

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 1 day ago

The addition of tiragolumab to atezolizumab produced a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival, overall survival, and objective response rate compared with atezolizumab alone in the first-line treatment of patients with PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The addition of tiragolumab to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) produced a clinically meaningful...

www.onclive.com

onclive.com

FDA Approval Sought for Dovitinib for Third-Line Renal Cell Carcinoma

A new drug application has been submitted to the FDA seeking the marketing approval of dovitinib as a potential option in the third-line treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma. A new drug application (NDA) has been submitted to the FDA seeking the marketing approval of dovitinib as a potential...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Understanding Adverse Events in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discussed how adverse events impact treatment decision-making for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: Understanding the adverse events from these particular studies and what has happened is important to understand what you’re going to choose for your patients. This is one of the other parts of myeloma decision making. It’s not just how well they’re going to do, but how poorly they won’t do. Meaning if you know your patient has a poor cardiovascular status, you’re not going to give them something that could potentially drop their blood pressure. For example, that person should not get a CAR T-cell therapy because there’s a very high chance that the person would has cytokine release syndrome [CRS] could also have low blood pressure. There are also patients who have renal insufficiency, and they cannot get conditioning chemotherapy with fludarabine and also cannot get CAR T-cell therapy. On the whole, giving yourself information, being educated, and giving the patients a lot of information—which is actually available very nicely from all the presentations—at least sets expectations. If the patients know that there’s a chance they’re going to have a fever with these novel regimens, they may have low blood pressure, they may have low blood counts, which is something that we expect for a lot of different agents in multiple myeloma, but at least these expectations are set and then these can be managed and mitigated sometimes by things like close monitoring. Grade 1 CRS can be addressed with things like tocilizumab [Actemra]. Ultimately, what you know is the adverse event pattern should be one of the major pathways that helps you guide how to choose which medication for each particular patient.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Benefit of Lurbinectedin to be Confirmed in Randomized, Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Lurbinectedin is being evaluated as treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer in a phase 3 trial. Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) is under active investigation in a newly launched phase 3 clinical trial, in which the agent will be administered to patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC) either alone or in combination with irinotecan and compared with the physician’s choice of chemotherapy, according to a press release by PharmaMar.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Frontline Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Shows Trend Toward Improved Intracranial PFS in Advanced NSCLC

Frontline nivolumab plus ipilimumab showcased improved overall survival over chemotherapy and a trend toward improved intracranial progression-free survival and duration of response in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Frontline nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) showcased improved overall survival (OS) over chemotherapy and a trend toward improved intracranial...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Niu Discusses Use of Targeted Therapies in Various Patients With NSCLC

Based on the case of a 59-year-old Asian man with non-small cell lung cancer, Jason Niu, MD discusses the targeted therapy options for the disease. Jason Niu, MD, director, Lung Cancer Program and associate director, Head & Neck Cancer Program at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses an interesting non-small cell lung cancer patient case.
CANCER
onclive.com

Considerations for Biomarker Testing in NSCLC: Gene Panel Size and Reimbursement

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: You touch on a very interesting point. At ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year, even the United States, the NGS [next-generation sequencing] pickup rate is not over 50%. What’s the NGS testing rate in advanced-stage lung cancer in China? In a big city, and a big center like yours, I imagine that it would be very high. But on average, a lot of patients are in the lesser so-called developed hospitals or state hospitals. Do they also get tested?
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Emerging Research and Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, touched on novel immunotherapies and other emerging therapies for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: A lot of emerging research is coming from novel immunotherapies. Now that we know what BCMA [B-cell maturation antigen] CAR T-cell therapy can do, we think ‘how can we make this better?’ There are other emerging therapies, for example, GPRC5D-directed CAR T-cell therapy, [which] I’m looking forward to seeing; and allogenic CAR T-cell therapy, which would increase access and availability as well as ease of giving this CAR T-cell therapy. That’s one of the factors when you think about what you’re going to give. It’s not just how well it’s going to be given and how well it’s going to do, but can you actually give it logistically. I’m also interested to see how we’re going to have novel bispecific therapy targeting GPRC5D and FcRH5. One of the other things that is really interesting about multiple myeloma, as I’ve mentioned many times before, [is that] quality of life is a very important outcome measure. That’s going to be one of the things that separates the different modalities that are available. If you can show that quality of life durably improves with some of these therapies, and it does, you may choose that over something where quality of life is either the same or goes down with the therapy because you are treating a person, not a patient. There are a lot of preclinical data coming out to suggest novel targets, and that’s going to be really exciting for us to think about how we may approach myeloma with different mechanisms of action. One of the things that we know about this disease is that the way you target it, particularly if you use different ways that synergize together, that’s the way we get the most amount of bang for a buck with combination chemotherapy. Overall, I really want to see if we can improve the duration of response not only in the frontline but in the second and third lines, and change this to a chronic illness where patients live with it but not die from it.
CANCER
onclive.com

Biomarkers Light the Way for Personalized Treatment in NSCLC

Jyoti D. Patel, MD, discusses biomarker testing, interpreting molecular result reports, and the growing armamentarium for patients with oncogene-driven lung cancer. Although comprehensive biomarker testing should be made available to every patient with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) up front to personalize care, not all patients with alterations that have matched targeted therapies should receive them in the frontline setting, said Jyoti D. Patel, MD, citing KRAS G12C as a prime example.
CANCER
Medscape News

Triple Therapy for Squamous NSCLC Shows Real-World Clinical Benefit

The study covered in this summary was published on researchsquare.com as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Combining the immunotherapy sintilimab with paclitaxel/nab-paclitaxel and platinum-based chemotherapy appears to be as effective as when adding it to a gemcitabine-based regimen in squamous cell non–small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC), suggests a real-world analysis.
CANCER
onclive.com

CLN-081 Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Status for EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to CLN-081 (TAS6417) for the treatment...
CANCER
onclive.com

Novel Agents Help Bridge Gaps in Care in Multiple Myeloma

Naresh Bumma, MD, discusses the focus of each presentation on frontline therapy, early and late relapse, and CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Novel CD38-directed monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and CAR T-cell therapy have found their roles in the paradigms of early relapsed and triple-class refractory multiple myeloma, explained Naresh Bumma, MD, who added that what has been particularly exciting is the signal of benefit that has been seen with isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) in patients with comorbidities and high-risk disease––a population deserving of further study.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Phillips on Navigating Treatment Selection With BTK Inhibitors in MCL

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discusses navigating treatment selection with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses navigating treatment selection with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The published...
CANCER
onclive.com

Telisotuzumab Vedotin Receives Breakthrough Therapy Status From FDA for Select NSCLC

The FDA granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin for use in patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type, nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who have high levels of c-Met overexpression and whose disease has progressed on, or after, platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Dr. Larocca on Treatment Considerations for Difficult-to-Treat, Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

Alessandra Larocca, MD, PhD, discusses the various factors to consider when selecting treatment for difficult-to-treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Alessandra Larocca, MD, PhD, hematologist, Division of Hematology, University of Torino, Azienda Ospedaliero‐Universitaria Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Italy, discusses the various factors to consider when selecting treatment for difficult-to-treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
CANCER
onclive.com

Mirati and Verastem Combine to Address Unmet Need in KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC

Mirati Therapeutics and Verastem Oncology have entered a nonexclusive clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of adagrasib plus VS-6766 for patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring a KRAS G12C mutation who have progressed on a KRAS G12C inhibitor in a phase 1/2 trial. Mirati Therapeutics and Verastem Oncology...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Natural Killer Cell Therapy, CYNK-001, Fast Track Designation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

CYNK-001 was recently granted fast track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The FDA granted fast track designation to CYNK-001, a cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy that is not genetically modified, for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release from the biotechnical company developing the agent, Celularity Inc.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

New Study Explores Consibelimab Plus Chemotherapy in NSCLC

A phase 3 trial of consibelimab aims to enroll 560 patients with non–small cell lung cancer, who will be randomized to receive either consibelimab with chemotherapy, or chemotherapy alone. A phase 3 trial of cosibelimab (CK-301) combined with chemotherapy in patients in first-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Burger on Choosing Frontline Therapy in CLL

Jan A. Burger, MD, PhD, discusses choosing frontline therapy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Jan A. Burger, MD, PhD, tenured professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, “privatdozent” (lecturer) in internal medicine, Albert-Ludwigs University, School of Medicine, Freiberg, Germany, faculty, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas-Houston Health Science Center, discusses choosing frontline therapy in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Koehne on Axi-Cel Vs Tisa-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Guenther Koehne, MD, PhD, discusses the real-life study of CAR T-cell agents axicabtagene ciloleucel vs tisagenlecleucel in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Guenther Koehne, MD, PhD, deputy director and chief of stem cell transplantation, hematologic oncology and benign hematology at Miami Cancer Institute, discusses the real-life...
CANCER

