Raw Video: SAFD responds to Childress Street structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 600 block of Childress Street this afternoon, Tuesday, January 4, 2021.Multiple vehicle collision shuts down eastbound lanes of Loop 306
Concho Valley Homepage staff were able to obtain raw footage of crews while they worked to extinguish the blaze.The San Angelo Fire Department is hiring Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0