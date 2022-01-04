ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 5,500 new coronavirus cases; new cases doubled compared to last week

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 1 day ago
The state of Missouri reported 7,616 new and probable coronavirus Tuesday.

The state of Missouri’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has gone back up to a 5,526 seven-day average (38,685 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting) as the state reports new coronavirus cases across the state according to state health department reporting. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.

The state reported 5,520 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 2,096 probable cases identified in antigen testing from over the weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 844,728 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 195,397 probable cases.

The state recorded 143 more confirmed deaths for 13,268 and 50 new probable deaths for a total of 3,011.

Missouri's new cases are up 114.7% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases surge nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 28% for the last week.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Cole, Pettis, Callaway, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Saline and Boone counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in new cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that over 3.19% (a .5 increase from last reported on Monday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

Still, new vaccinations have effectively stalled in Missouri, with more boosters being given daily than first or second shots. The state reported Tuesday that 53.9% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending upward, with the state reporting 29% of total hospital capacity and 21% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 39% and 34% in Central Missouri, respectively.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports over 5,500 new coronavirus cases; new cases doubled compared to last week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 4

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
