Seventh annual Snowbird Beach Bash to be held on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Santa Rosa Island Authority and the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 7 annual Snowbird Beach Bash on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The event is held as a way for seasonal tourists and vacationers to meet and learn more about Pensacola Beach, as well as to promote local businesses.

Entry into the event is one dollar per person and all proceeds will benefit the Pensacola Beach Jr. Lifeguard Program.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with breakfast and coffee and vendors will be set up to hand out business-related freebies.

At 10 a.m., the Pensacola Beach Elementary School Soundpipers will perform a short medley, followed by the Perdido Performing Arts and Productions group performing a dance number. At 10:45 a.m., A game of Bingo will be held and prizes will be given out. The event will end around 11 a.m.

The Snowbird Beach Bash will be at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Pensacola.

