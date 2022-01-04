ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Madera County reports first Omicron variant case

By John Houghton
 1 day ago

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Department of Public Health confirms the first known case of the Omicron variant in a Madera County resident Tuesday.

The person tested positive on Dec. 20 and after further testing, the Omicron variant was confirmed on Dec. 30, according to health officials.

Authorities said the person was unvaccinated and had been previously infected with COVID-19 in Nov. 2020. The individual is not hospitalized and is out of isolation.

Health officials said Madera County is beginning to see an increase that is expected to follow the patterns of other areas in the state.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

