UConn women's basketball cancels fourth consecutive game due to COVID-19

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts with her teammates after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Huskies played was over two weeks ago, when they lost to Louisville 69-64 on Dec. 19. Since then, UConn has had games against Marquette (Dec. 29), DePaul (Dec. 31) and Georgetown (Jan. 5) canceled prior to the Villanova cancellation.

Head coach Geno Auriemma's club is currently 6-3 on the season. Following Sunday's scheduled game against Creighton, the Huskies are slated to travel to face Butler at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 12.

Star sophomore Paige Bueckers is currently leading the team in scoring at 21.2 points per game. It was reported in December that Bueckers would miss roughly eight weeks of action due to a knee injury.