ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UConn women's basketball cancels fourth consecutive game due to COVID-19

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Plx_0dciGdOT00
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts with her teammates after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Huskies played was over two weeks ago, when they lost to Louisville 69-64 on Dec. 19. Since then, UConn has had games against Marquette (Dec. 29), DePaul (Dec. 31) and Georgetown (Jan. 5) canceled prior to the Villanova cancellation.

Head coach Geno Auriemma's club is currently 6-3 on the season. Following Sunday's scheduled game against Creighton, the Huskies are slated to travel to face Butler at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 12.

Star sophomore Paige Bueckers is currently leading the team in scoring at 21.2 points per game. It was reported in December that Bueckers would miss roughly eight weeks of action due to a knee injury.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart's message to players is clear after Georgia wins

The Georgia Bulldogs posted a blowout win over the Michigan Wolverines in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, but coach Kirby Smart was in no mood to celebrate. With time running out in the final minute of the Bulldogs' win, Georgia players were preparing to give Smart the traditional Gatorade bath. Smart, however, was not having it. In fact, he even called timeout to put a stop to it.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Geno Auriemma
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Villanova#Depaul
Yardbarker

Kellen Mond took note of coach Mike Zimmer’s harsh comment

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was surprisingly cold when asked about Kellen Mond after Sunday night’s game, and it would appear the rookie quarterback took note. The Vikings were eliminated from postseason contention following their 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins missed the game due to COVID protocols, which led the Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback. Mannion went 22-for-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown but was unproductive and did not have the Vikings competitive in the game.
NFL
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown shares Instagram message after quitting on Bucs

Antonio Brown walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and likely ended his NFL career, but the star wide receiver seems to be maintaining a positive attitude. Brown shared a brief message on Instagram shortly after Tampa Bay came from behind to beat the New York Jets. He posted a photo of himself in a Bucs uniform, and part of the caption said, “Thanks for the opportunity.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Video shows Deion Sanders’ tough leadership style with Jackson State

If there were any doubts about Deion Sanders’ ability to lead his program, those can probably be put to rest. A video went viral this week of Sanders’ tough style of leadership at Jackson State. The video, posted by Sanders’ son Deion Sanders Jr., showed Sanders yelling at his players in the locker room to get off their phones. The head coach said that anybody caught on his phone would not play that week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Utah quarterback Cam Rising suffers injury late in Rose Bowl

Cam Rising went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl on Saturday following a sack. Utah was beginning a possession following an Ohio State touchdown to tie the game at 38 in Pasadena. On the Utes' first play from scrimmage after that score, Rising was sacked for a seven-yard loss. He was brought down hard and required medical attention on the ground.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Reason for Antonio Brown's meltdown reportedly revealed

It’s unclear why Brown was benched, if that was in fact the case. The veteran wide receiver had three catches for 26 yards before he left the field. Arians would not go into detail about the incident after the game. The Bucs coach only said that Brown is no longer a member of the team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James has heated exchange with assistant coach Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday evening. With the win, L.A. moved to 19-19 on the year. Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped to 16-20. As has often been the case for the Lakers this season, even in victory they didn’t look particularly great, and the standout moment from this outing proved to be something totally unrelated to what happened on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas reveals Kobe Bryant once refused to speak to anyone for two weeks

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green On LeBron James' Longevity: "LeBron's Gonna Basically Own All Of The 'Youngest To Ever To' And All Of The 'Oldest To Ever To' Records In The Book. Just Think About That."

LeBron James has been on fire over the last month. In the absence of Anthony Davis, and surrounded by floundering Lakers’ stars, James has carried the load for his team, playing some incredible basketball at the age of 37. It is truly incredible to see James continue to make history. And his former rival Draymond Green has a bold prediction for him.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy