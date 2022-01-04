2022 Book Walk: For Love

New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO