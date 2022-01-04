2022 Book Walk: For Love

Ever wonder how far Elizabeth Bennet walked to see her sister at Netherfield? How many miles would it take to walk to Mordor? Be sure to check out my year long blog series, the 2022 Book Walk where I'll discus how far literary characters go and the reason behind the...
New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
Whatever else happened in 2021, there were undeniable bright spots - in the form of cherished books that distracted, entertained and moved us. Expect more like them in 2022. If you want to really replicate the reading experience, here are some titles to consider based on recent favorites. If you...
What better way to start the new year than building a glorious to-read pile? January has something for everyone. The literary offerings of 2022 are starting off strong with a delightful and genuine memoir from a beloved writer, a romance written by a couple married in real life, a thriller featuring sociopathic rich people, and more.
Every year, hundreds if not thousands of books are published to the delight of insatiable readers everywhere. As 2021 comes to a close, bookworms and curious gift-givers are wondering about the best fiction books of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Every reader's taste is different, and not all pieces of...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
Spring and summer get all the love, but there’s plenty to celebrate about winter – even after the holidays. Many outdoors enthusiasts already know the joys of snow sports or a walk through the winter woods, while others may prefer to appreciate winter through the window, or even flee to warmer climates. Regardless of your take on cold weather, we’ve found 10 books about the off-season to support your love of nature.
Abigail Palmiotto, 5, skipped ahead in the dark, past illuminated trees, following a path bordered by tiny lights along the ground, through the misty woods of Mashomack. Her family, father James, mother Therese and brother Dominick, 8, followed close behind. Walking in the evening darkness Wednesday, they were one of...
Personalization makes everything more fun, especially for kids. Companies like Build-A-Bear are so popular because they let kids feel like they're part of their toys, increasing their engagement. An individual touch can make everything from sweatshirts to stuffed animals better, and these personalized children's books are no exception. Although they've...
With the year we’ve just had, and the one we are facing, a book full of wonder and love and terrific writing might be the best medicine right now. This story begins in 1944, in the Tuscan hills near Florence. A British solider, who has come north from Africa and Sicily to this place and time, gives a ride to an art historian who is trying to help save masterpieces lost or damaged in the war. He is Ulysses, numerical age 24 but much older due to the action he’s seen. She is Evelyn, numerical age 64, but younger in spirit and attitude. Their chance meeting will reverberate across four decades with a fascinating array of characters.
William “Bill” Reed lives by that advice, which he imparts in his first book, “Lessons from a Disabled Caregiver: Thriving Together and Maintaining Independence with Physical Disability and Dementia.”. Immobilized for nearly a decade by progressive and untreatable nerve and muscle diseases, Reed writes of how he...
For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.
For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
When Jacqueline “Jack” Waggonner Gore talks about books, her enthusiasm is contagious. She doesn’t have a favorite genre. She likes them all. “I have loved to read since I was a child — long ago,” she says. “I grew up in Plain Dealing, and our library I remember as ordinary, colorless rooms in a downtown building, but the magic was there — in the books. I also had teachers who excelled in encouraging reading.”
Monear Fatemi was on the hunt for a children's book she had loved as a kid in the 1980s. She remembered so many vivid details: the family in the book ate lima beans, the dad had a bushy mustache, the cat's name was "Dog." She could recall every detail, it seemed, except the title and author.
Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka are no strangers to romance, with four YA romances under their names and one more to come next year. I’ve read none of them yet, but what I have read is their first foray into adult romance, and what better romance to write than one inspired partly by their own lives?
Sharee Miller has been inspired to create books to empower children of color to feel beautiful and proud of their “princess hair,” NBC Washington reports. Miller, an author based in Jersey City, New Jersey, explained that during her childhood, she didn’t see much representation of girls who looked like her embracing their natural hair. However, once she became an adult, she began using her gifts to create images of natural hair that children could be inspired from.
I love to read books. I enjoy reading books, magazines, newspapers and reading online. Nowadays, I am following some writers on medium and enjoying reading their content. As the area of the internet makes progress, it brings many new ways to explore. Internet provides a variety of reading content with just one click away. These days medium is my library. From which I pick my favourite niche, writer, and publication to read. However, this is not the only thing. I have an enormous collection of books in hard form as well. Reading is the most joyful, pleasing, and productive habit. Reading books makes not only my time productive, yet it also nourishes my mind with a healthy amount of knowledge that plays a role in making me think more wisely.
