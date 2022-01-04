Fuyao Glass America hiring for 100s of jobs at event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao Glass America will be hiring for hundreds of production associate positions for their Moraine facility.
On Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fuyao Glass will be hiring at a Montgomery County hiring event at the Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 West Third St. Fuyao will be interviewing and hiring on-site for these positions.
According to Fuyao, these positions provide medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as 401(k) retirement, 13 paid time off days and eight paid holiday a year.
Fuyao said the starting wages go up to $16.54 an hour and workers can increase pay with $100 biweekly attendance bonuses, monthly production bonuses and a pay increase after six months.
