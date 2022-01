Intel may have had a hard time keeping up AMD’s dominance in the CPU market, but things have certainly changed with the arrival of the new Alder Lake chips. All three Alder Lake chips released so far — Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and the Core i9-12900K — look very promising on paper. As detailed in our Alder Lake review, both Core i5-12600K and the Core i9-12900K dominate the competition to become our picks for the best CPUs on the market right now. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs the Intel Core i7-12700K comparison to find out which CPU is best for your next PC build.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO