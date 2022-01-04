ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD reveals Radeon RX 6500 XT and 6400 cards at CES

By Tony Wilson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCES 2022 is underway, and GPU maker AMD took to the virtual stage to reveal a pair of shiny new graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6500 XT and 6400 will hit the market in just a few weeks. Revealed during the AMD 2022 Product Premiere, the 6500 XT is...

twistedvoxel.com

God of War Runs At 4K and 57 FPS Using FSR On AMD 6800 XT With Ultra Quality Preset

God of War appears to be a rather demanding game at least on PC. According to an official AMD benchmark, the game doesn’t appear to hit 60 FPS at 4K. AMD has shared a list of game benchmarks that also includes some of the upcoming games in it. FSR is an alternative to DLSS of Nvidia that allows games to render at a higher resolution and retain a higher performance advantage. Think of it as an evolved form of the checkerboarding technology that was used on the PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Fudzilla

AMD to talk Zen 4 at CES 2022

AMD will have a big presentation at the CES 2022 show and while it is known that we will hear about the new notebook chips, new Threadripper, as well as the new Zen 3 desktop chips with 3D V-Cache, it appears that AMD will also talk about the next generation Zen 4 chips as well.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

AMD Confirms Some Zen 4 Details Will Be Revealed At CES But How Much Will It Share?

AMD has a few product launches in the wings, including a upgraded version of its Ryzen 5000 series with a pile of stacked 3D V-cache added to the mix. According to AMD, this massive L3 cache allotment will net users a 15 percent performance gain in games, which is roughly on the level of a generational uplift. What about Zen 4, though? Fear not, AMD will share at least some Zen 4 details at the Consumer Electronics Show next month.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Perspective

ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 6600, A Bit Girthier Than Indicated

While the ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 6600 sounds like a two slot card, it is more of a 2.5 slot card (243 x 134 x 49mm); what it does have are two fans with small hubs to allow for longer fan blades in the same footprint as other RX 6600 cards. The implementation is apparently not just for aesthetics, the card ran at 55C under load in TweakTown’s tests. It is powered by a single 8-pin PCIe connector and offers a single HDMI 2.1 along with a trio of DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Rumored AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 9 6900HX specs reveal new Radeon 680M integrated graphics

AMD has been using iterations of its Vega graphics architecture for several APU generations now and that means an upgrade is long overdue. This could soon be happening in the form of the Ryzen 6000 series mobile APUs with the introduction of new integrated RDNA 2 graphics allegedly named "600M series", according to a report by fellow outlet Wccftech.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD and MSI Cancel Physical Presence at CES 2022

Update 12/28/2021: We just received late-breaking word that AMD is also pulling out of in-person events at CES 2022. AMD provided Tom's Hardware with the following statement:. "After careful deliberation, AMD has decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and will instead transition to a virtual experience. While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities. We look forward to sharing all our exciting news as scheduled on January 4th.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
notebookcheck.net

Rare all-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M on sale for $1400 USD

We all know AMD has been hitting it out of the park as evident by its skyrocketing stocks over the course of just a year. Despite the strong outlook, however, AMD continues to have a very small presence in the laptop gaming space when it comes to models powered only by AMD CPUs and GPUs. The Asus ROG Strix G15 is one of the few gaming laptops in the market at the moment with no Intel or Nvidia processors and it's currently $250 USD off the original launch price.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

'World's Fastest PC' Hits 100 KPH Packing Core i9-12900K and RX 6900 XT

Sega has been busy with Intel and ASRock, attempting to craft the "world's fastest PC." In a techy double entendre, the purported 'speediest PC on Earth' is designed with the cream of the crop of current PC components from the Intel Alder Lake series plus the ASRock Radeon 6000 series, all built into a chassis propelled by a powerful G-Force Remote Control car that hits a top speed of 100kmph.
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

Report: AMD Radeon Super Resolution Announcement Imminent

We live in an era of remote meetings, shared folders, and myriad ways to capture images and video that we aren’t supposed to. Naturally, leaks ahead of a CES show that may or may not be largely virtual for a second year in a row are inevitable. This one may surprise you, as it did me, having just reported on the PR that AMD sent about the expansion of FSR support from 47 titles to 71 in the near future.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

AMD rumored to release new Radeon Super Resolution image scaling tech

AMD is seemingly preparing another method of full-screen gaming resolution scaling with Radeon Super Resolution. Referred to as RSR in short, AMD’s image scaling tech could help users gain better performance in certain titles. This information comes via a report from VideoCardz, which compiled these new details. As a rumor, this is mostly speculation for now, so remain skeptical until we get some kind of confirmation from AMD.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Better AMD Radeon VCE Video Encode Performance Coming To Linux

With a few lines of changed code updating some parameters, AMD Radeon graphics processors having the VCE video encoder block will be able to enjoy better performance. With a pending merge request to Mesa, AMD is updating the default motion estimation parameters to the Gallium3D video acceleration encode front-end. These updated values in turn should improve video encoding performance of H.264 with AMD Radeon GPUs having the VCE block.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Nvidia announces 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptop GPUs, says they can control your CPU, too

Nvidia’s virtual CES 2022 keynote is underway, and the company’s just announced a new slate of gaming laptop chips there — including mobile versions of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti that’ll appear in laptops starting at $1,499 and $2,499, respectively. They’ll be out February 1st from the typical array of partners including Alienware, MSI, and Razer.
COMPUTERS

