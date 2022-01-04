AMD reveals Radeon RX 6500 XT and 6400 cards at CES

Update 12/28/2021: We just received late-breaking word that AMD is also pulling out of in-person events at CES 2022. AMD provided Tom's Hardware with the following statement:. "After careful deliberation, AMD has decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and will instead transition to a virtual experience. While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities. We look forward to sharing all our exciting news as scheduled on January 4th.”
