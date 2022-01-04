CES 2022 | HP Omen 25L is now available with Intel Alder Lake processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, and similarly-specced AMD components

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO