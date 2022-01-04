ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES 2022 | HP Omen 25L is now available with Intel Alder Lake processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards, and similarly-specced AMD components

By Anil Ganti
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe affordable HP Omen 25L gaming desktop is configurable with 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake/AMD Ryzen 5000G processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 6700XT graphics cards. Its price and availability will be revealed at a later date. Working For Notebookcheck. The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop was...

Related
Deal: Get the almost maxed-out Lenovo Thinkpad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 32GB RAM and 4K IPS display for just US$968

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.
LG previews its next-gen OLED EX-based TVs ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is now just days away; however, it seems LG just could not wait to share details on its latest type of organic display material. This new product, known as OLED EX, is touted to improve on the OEM's current top-end panels in terms of brightness, stability, image reproduction and thickness.
NVIDIA GeForce 497.29 WHQL Driver is now available for download

NVIDIA has released a brand new driver for its graphics cards. According to the release notes, the NVIDIA GeForce 497.29 WHQL driver offers the optimal experience for GTFO, as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS. Furthermore, this driver resolves a game crash to...
Expect quite a few HP Chromebooks with 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chips inside

As CES 2022 approaches, so does the beginning of the year and the requisite hopes for new Chromebook hardware. So many great things are coming in 2022, including devices with the higher-powered MediaTek Kompanio 1000 and 800 series, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3, and 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chipsets inside. While we’ll see these releases scattered throughout the year, CES generally coaxes a few out right at the beginning.
Intel Core i5-12400: Entry-level Alder Lake processor stands toe to toe with a flagship Rocket Lake CPU

Based on what we've seen so far, the lower end of Intel's 12th-generation Alder Lake processors is shaping up to be quite promising. The budget-oriented Core i3-12100 handily outperforms similarly-priced AMD counterparts. Its elder sibling, the Core i5-12400F, managed to trade blows with the proverbial king of the Rocket Lake hill, the Core i9-11900K. We now get to see it trade blows with the Core i9-11900KF (no iGPU variant), thanks to Twitter user @g01d3nm4ng0.
laptopmag.com

Best Boxing Day laptop deals and sales: Cheap MacBook, Alienware, Chromebooks and more

Did you get some cash in your Christmas cards? Put it to good use on one of these: the best Boxing Day laptop deals worth your hard-earned money. The best post-Christmas Day sales on laptops cover systems of all budgets, from the cream of the crop in MacBooks and RTX 3080 gaming laptops to the bargain basement Chromebooks, versatile 2-in-1 machines and more.
The Verge

Nvidia announces 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptop GPUs, says they can control your CPU, too

Nvidia’s virtual CES 2022 keynote is underway, and the company’s just announced a new slate of gaming laptop chips there — including mobile versions of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti that’ll appear in laptops starting at $1,499 and $2,499, respectively. They’ll be out February 1st from the typical array of partners including Alienware, MSI, and Razer.
TechSpot

Nvidia reveals $250 GeForce RTX 3050 at CES 2022

Something to look forward to: Possibly Nvidia’s most significant announcement at its CES 2022 press briefing is the specs and release date for its latest entry-level graphics card—the GeForce RTX 3050 for desktops. The keynote made it clear Nvidia understands the popularity of 50-class GPUs in today’s market.
mp1st.com

Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 3050, Omniverse, & More in CES Keynote

CES is once again upon PC gamers across the world, and Nvidia has blasted off with their announcements for a brand-new GeForce RTX 3050, 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptops, new RTX-powered laptops, Omniverse for creators, and so much more! Check out a rundown of everything announced in the Nvidia CES keynote as well as the video of the keynote itself.
Investor's Business Daily

AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference. The news was a potential catalyst for AMD stock, Nvidia stock and others. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) kicked off a day of announcements by companies at CES preshow events. CES officially runs Wednesday through...
notebookcheck.net

GeForce RTX 4090 game performance estimates leave RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT in the dust as Doom Eternal prediction hits 400 FPS at 4K ultra

The so-called Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 has looked incredibly strong in a theoretical comparison video with the Lovelace GPU demolishing the RTX 3090 and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. The RTX 4090 hits an estimated 400 FPS average rate in Doom Eternal at 4K ultra settings and even manages to top 100 FPS in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
PC Perspective

CES 2022: 12th Gen Intel Core H-series Mobile Processors

Intel is unveiling their 12th Gen Core H-series (45W) mobile processor lineup today, and the company obviously thinks they have the best overall notebook platform with the 12th Gen launch. Just look at the language adorning the featured image in this article (above), which is part of a slide from...
