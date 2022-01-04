ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CES 2022 | HP EliteBook Dragonfly G3 announced with Intel Alder Lake processors, 5MP webcam, and more

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HP EliteBook Dragonfly G3 is now available with 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake processors, 32GB of RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD, a 13.2-inch 3000 x 2000) OLED panel and two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports. HP says it will reveal the laptop's price close to its March 2022 sale date. Working For...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcam#Dragonfly#Intel Alder Lake#Tb#Oled#Hp#Intel Evo#Ips#Usb Pd#Vpro#Ssd#Nfc#Hdmi
notebookcheck.net

Samsung previews its first-ever 4K/240Hz monitor ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is only 3 days away now; nevertheless, it seems Samsung is not willing to wait longer to unveil its latest Odyssey-series monitor. It, like the G9 before it, has a 240Hz refresh rate - however, this time, it pairs this potential for frame-rates with an improved 4K resolution.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Get the almost maxed-out Lenovo Thinkpad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 32GB RAM and 4K IPS display for just US$968

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
notebookcheck.net

LG previews its next-gen OLED EX-based TVs ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is now just days away; however, it seems LG just could not wait to share details on its latest type of organic display material. This new product, known as OLED EX, is touted to improve on the OEM's current top-end panels in terms of brightness, stability, image reproduction and thickness.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

CES conference debuts new gadgets to smaller crowds amid COVID spike

A wireless vest that connects people to the metaverse, an augmented reality chair that allows people to shop for makeup and eyeliner, and a human-like AI-powered robot will be among the top gadgets unveiled at this week’s CES Conference in Las Vegas. More than 2,200 exhibitions will be shown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot Hardware

Intel's New 12th Gen Alder Lake Stock Cooler Looks Pretty Cool In This Hands-On Leak

When pictures surfaced last week showing one of Intel's stock coolers for its upcoming 65W Alder Lake desktop processors, the reaction to the overall design wasn't exactly enthusiastic. To be fair, we need to wait and see how it actually performs before passing judgement. In the meantime, some pictures of another Alder Lake heatsink have surfaced, and it should garner a more positive reaction.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400F Breaks Cover In Leaked Benchmark With Just 6 P-Cores

Intel's 12th Generation CPUs, code-named "Alder Lake," represent a major break from the traditional PC processor paradigm by including CPU cores from two different microarchitectures on the same chip. While those of us who are willing to strap 14-cm tower coolers to our CPUs have had the ability to build PCs around top-end Alder Lake CPUs for more than a month now, the general PC purchasing audience looking for more mainstream 12th Gen processors hasn't had the option.
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

Intel Alder Lake DDR5 Memory Scaling Analysis With G.Skill Trident Z5

One of the most agonizing elements of Intel's launch of its latest 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors is its support of both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Motherboards are either one or the other, while we wait for DDR5 to take hold in the market. While DDR4 memory isn't new to us, DDR5 memory is, and as a result, we've been reporting on the release of DDR5 since last year. Now that DDR5 is here, albeit difficult to obtain, we know from our Core i9-12900K review that DDR5 performs better at baseline settings when compared to DDR4. To investigate the scalability of DDR5 on Alder Lake, we have used a premium kit of DDR5 memory from G.Skill, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6000. We test the G.Skill Trident Z5 kit from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6400 at CL36 and DDR5-4800 with as tight timings as we could to see if latency also plays a role in enhancing the performance.
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 review: A powerhouse 4K mobile workstation

Laptops run the gamut from super affordable Chromebooks to decent gaming rigs and everything in between. Most work laptops are suited for light to medium work such as spreadsheets, email, document and photo editing, with a theme of being light and thin for portability. For those that need more out of their laptop, there are larger, heavier, mobile workstations as well.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Expect quite a few HP Chromebooks with 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chips inside

As CES 2022 approaches, so does the beginning of the year and the requisite hopes for new Chromebook hardware. So many great things are coming in 2022, including devices with the higher-powered MediaTek Kompanio 1000 and 800 series, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3, and 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chipsets inside. While we’ll see these releases scattered throughout the year, CES generally coaxes a few out right at the beginning.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i5-12400: Entry-level Alder Lake processor stands toe to toe with a flagship Rocket Lake CPU

Based on what we've seen so far, the lower end of Intel's 12th-generation Alder Lake processors is shaping up to be quite promising. The budget-oriented Core i3-12100 handily outperforms similarly-priced AMD counterparts. Its elder sibling, the Core i5-12400F, managed to trade blows with the proverbial king of the Rocket Lake hill, the Core i9-11900K. We now get to see it trade blows with the Core i9-11900KF (no iGPU variant), thanks to Twitter user @g01d3nm4ng0.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Intel’s Alder Lake iGPU achieves a 61% performance increase, reaching 2.4 GHz

We've all heard a lot of talk about Intel's Alder Lake processors, but nothing like this. A Youtuber that specializes in running some intricate benchmark tests sheds more light. The Alder Lake iGPU actually hit 2,378 MHz on some pretty awesome water-cooled setups. As a test result, this is unbelievable,...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel's New Stock Alder Lake Heatsink Is Surprisingly Capable

Chinese news outlet NetEase snagged one of Intel's new refreshed stock coolers and tested it with a Core i5-12400. The new RM1 is one of three new stock coolers for the Alder Lake generation and will address the mid-range 12th-Gen Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, and it proved to be pretty capable when paired with the Core i5-12400.
TECHNOLOGY
eteknix.com

Retailer Confirms Upcoming Intel Alder Lake-S Prices!

Intel isn’t expected to officially confirm the launch of their new entry/mid-tier Alder Lake-S processors until January 4th (as part of their CES 2022 showcase). Despite that fact, however, information and leaks surrounding them have recently started to appear thick and fast. For example, only yesterday we saw that the i5-12400F was (apparently) available to buy in Peru! – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that despite them not even yet having been officially confirmed, US-based retailer BestBuy may have just revealed the prices we can expect for the entire new range of Alder Lake-S CPUs.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy