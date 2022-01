If you've been there you know this place is pretty magical but how do you think it would stand up to others like it in the United States?. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay has put on a holiday light display for the past seven years that is like none other here in the state of Maine. They call it Gardens Aglow and is an annual light display that lasts from a little before Thanksgiving until the first of the year on the Maine coast. Every year, it draws thousands of visitors that drive through the impressive and dreamy lighted landscapes of the garden.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO