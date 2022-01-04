An Indiana silver alert is out for Nathaniel Woods
MILLTOWN, Ind (WEHT) – An Indiana Silver Alert has been declared.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nathaniel Woods, a 26 year old male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel is missing from Milltown, Indiana and was last seen on December 4, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.Search efforts ramp up for missing girl not seen since 2019
If you have any information on Nathaniel Woods, contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.
