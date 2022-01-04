ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

An Indiana silver alert is out for Nathaniel Woods

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

MILLTOWN, Ind (WEHT) – An Indiana Silver Alert has been declared.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nathaniel Woods, a 26 year old male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel is missing from Milltown, Indiana and was last seen on December 4, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nathaniel Woods, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.

