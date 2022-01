The new year is only a few days old but we’ve already been gifted with some phenomenal television. Not only did the fourth season of Cobra Kai drop on Netflix, but Sunday night delivered new episodes of Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood and the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone. And that’s just the beginning, baby. Later this month, we’re getting new seasons of Billions (January 23 on Showtime), Search Party (January 7 on HBO Max), The Righteous Gemstones (January 9 on HBO), Euphoria (January 9 on HBO), and so much more. Are we forgetting anything? Oh right! A new season of ABC’s reality juggernaut The Bachelor!

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO