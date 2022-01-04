ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Former flight attendant accused of stealing dead child’s identity

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcJ0r_0dciEo2200

NBC NEWS – A Brazilian man is accused of stealing a dead American child’s identity to get a US passport and become a United Airlines flight attendant, federal investigators said.

Ricardo Cesar Guedes, 49, stole the identity of an Atlanta boy who died in an August 1979 car crash in Washington at the age of 4, a criminal complaint said.

NBC News reported that Guedes got a US passport, got married, and bought a home mortgage while using the boy’s name. He allegedly listed his occupation as a flight attendant for United Airlines.

The airline confirmed Guedes had worked for them but said he “is no longer employed at United Airlines.”

“United has a thorough verification process for new employees that complies with federal legal requirements,” a United Airlines spokesperson said.

An attorney for Guedes declined to comment on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Guedes was born in August 1972 in São Paulo, Brazil. NBC News confirmed he started using the 4-year-old’s name in 1998 when he applied for a US passport. The complaint alleges that he renewed the passport multiple times between 1998 and 2020 using false information.

The boy’s mother did confirm her late son’s date of birth and death and said she didn’t recognize the social security number the former flight attendant was using, according to the complaint.

Guedes was indicted for making false statements in a passport application, false impersonation of a US citizen, and entry by false pretenses to a secure area of an airport, NBC News reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

4 men indicted in $750,000 murder-for-hire kidnapping plot to keep an affair secret

A Texas businessman and three others accused of conspiring in a murder-for-hire kidnapping plot were arrested last week, the Justice Department said. Erik Charles Maund began emailing a woman in February 2020 with whom he’d had a prior relationship and made plans to see her when he’d visit Nashville later that month, prosecutors say. After his visit, Maund, who is married, received a series of text messages from a man who was in a romantic relationship with the same woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Three suspects accused of stealing dogs and then shooting dead owner’s friend at gas station

Police officers in Texas are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in relation to the theft of dogs from a breeder.Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting took place at 5.52pm on Tuesday at the Murphy USA gas station in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern Houston.The suspects in the shooting stole multiple dogs from a kennel before contacting their owner about returning them in exchange for a reward.A meeting was arranged at the gas station between the suspects and a man whom officials say was a friend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
maggrand.com

United Airlines flight attendant posed as dead Atlanta boy for two decades

A Brazilian flight attendant working for United Airlines has posed as a late Atlanta boy for two decades, according to federal prosecutors. 49-year-old Ricardo Cesar Guedes is accused of stealing the identity of a late Atlanta boy, William Ericson Ladd, who died in an accident in 1979 in Washington state. Guedes used Ladd’s identity to apply for a US passport in 1998 and renew it six times through 2020, a federal complaint shows.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Nbc News#Brazilian#American
BoardingArea

“I Had A Dream, And The Dream Is Over.” Brazilian Man Busted For Assuming Identity Of Deceased American To Become United Airlines Flight Attendant

A Brazilian national assumed the identity of a deceased American to land a job with United Airlines and served 23 years as a flight attendant before he was caught. Brazilian National Who Served 23 Years As A Flight Attendant For United Airlines Arrested For Assuming Identity Of Dead American. Four-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
flyertalk.com

24-Year United Airlines Flight Attendant Charged with Identity Theft

A former United Airlines flight attendant from Brazil is accused of stealing the identity of a child killed in 1979 and using it to start a life in the United States. Federal authorities say the life of a United Airlines flight attendant based in Houston was entirely fraudulent and are seeking to put him behind bars for over eight years.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Brazil
AL.com

Kardashians’ former business manager found dead; boyfriend accused of murder

A Los Angeles business manager whose clients included Kim Kardashian’s family and rapper Nicki Minaj has been found dead at age 55. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angela “Angie” Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22 and found a day later in her car, parked on a street in Simi Valley. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Morristown man stole deceased child's identity

GREENEVILLE — A Morristown man who stole the identity of a long-deceased distant cousin has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and firearms charges. Michael Fields faced a four-count information in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, charging him with bank fraud, false use of a Social Security number, aggravated identify theft and possession of a firearm by a user or addict.
MORRISTOWN, TN
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Releases Never-Before-Seen Video To The CBS 2 Investigators, Hoping Viewers Can Help Solve The Murder Of Chris Urbina

CHICAGO (CBS) — Video shows a victim being led to his death. A dad at a playground desperately dialing 911. The distinctive getaway car.  The Cook County Sheriff’s office released that never-before-seen surveillance video of a homicide case to the CBS 2 Investigators, hoping that you, our viewers, can help solve this case. An Unexpected Crime Scene  It was a warm August day – children scurried about the playground, a family sought shade under a gazebo, people picnicked throughout the park.  Typical summertime festivities transpired until two men went down a wooded path, just 100 yards from where these children and families romped about.  Shortly...
COOK COUNTY, IL
cbslocal.com

Man Accused Of Stealing Relative’s Car Linked To Oroville Homicide

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives arrested a man in connection to the murder of an Oroville man last weekend, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Zachary Hutcheson, 40, also of Oroville, was arrested Tuesday evening at a home along Fay Way and is currently in the Butte County Jail.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man accused of stealing car with child inside arrested

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man accused of stealing a car with a child inside Saturday night has been arrested, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Michael Christopher Moore, 37, is charged with kidnapping, grand larceny over $10,000 and petit larceny (from a previous incident), according to the Office.
GREENVILLE, SC
BoardingArea

Brazilian Man Used Fake Identity to Work for United for 23 Years

Brazilian Man Used Fake Identity to Work for United for 23 Years. A United Airlines flight attendant managed to have a long 23-year career with the company using a fake name. The flight attendant, William Ericson Ladd, was actually Ricardo Cesar Guedes. He’s a Brazilian man who had been using the identity of a dead American child for over two decades.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Employee Found To Be Identity Theft Fraudster

A United Airlines employee has been arrested for identity theft after working for more than two decades under a false name. Ricardo César Guedes was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1972. However, he has been living under the name Eric Ladd and working as a flight attendant for United Airlines since the late 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy