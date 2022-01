LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Southern California, USC has announced that all indoor home athletics events will be closed to the general public effective immediately and will continue through the close of business on Friday, Jan. 14. This follows USC’s decision to conduct the first week of Spring semester classes remotely. Only relatives and guests of team members will be allowed to attend such events with all game day health and safety protocols remaining in effect. Tickets will not be available to the general public. Ticket purchasers will be contacted by the USC Athletics Ticket Office...

