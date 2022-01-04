Rising Ohio River waters close roads in Tri-State

(WEHT) – Due to extensive local rainfall over the weekend and the Ohio River rising, the City of Henderson Public Works Department will close Wolf Hills Road on Wednesday afternoon.

It is estimated the closure will remain in place until the first part of next week. Barrels will be in place to mark the closure on the route, and public safety officials remind the public to resist the temptation to drive through the high water.

The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has released the following closures for high water:

Road Name From To Waterworks Road Highway 41 LST Drive South Weinbach Levee River Road S. Green River Road I-69 Lynn Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Duesner Rd. Golden Rule Rd. Seminary Rd. Duesner Rd. Happe Rd. Happe Rd. Duesner Rd. Old Henderson Rd. King Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd. Hickory Ridge Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Happe Rd. Golden Rule Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Seminary Rd. Waterworks Rd. Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy. Hwy. 41 W. Franklin Rd. Smith Diamond Rd. Seminary Rd. Roth Rd. Seminary Cypress Dale Shore Rd. Cypress Dale Seminary W. Franklin Lenn Rd. Pollack Ave S. Green River Rd. Newman Rd. Hickory Ridge Rd. Old Henderson Rd. Pleasant Rd. Cypress Dale Rd. Bayou Creek Rd.

