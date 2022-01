It has not been the best start of the season, at least record-wise, for both the Bordentown and Willingboro boys basketball teams. The two programs came into Wednesday night with a combined one win so far in 2021-22. But both teams already know that this campaign is better than the one they had (or did not have, for one of the squads) last year.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO