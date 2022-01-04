ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Liverpool Request Postponement Of Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg Tie

By Neil Andrew
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xujR4_0dciDAst00

Liverpool have confirmed that they have made an application for the postponement of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

The tie is due to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday with the return leg scheduled for a week later at Anfield.

It appears however that the Covid-19 issues at the club have escalated with a number of new 'suspected' positive tests.

As reported earlier, first team training scheduled for 4pm on Tuesday was cancelled as a result.

The club have confirmed that due to the 'suspected' positive cases and issues with player availability that they have requested for the tie to be postponed.

'We can confirm an application has been submitted for the postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with Arsenal due to an escalating number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases and player availability.'

Liverpool were missing Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, manager Jurgen Klopp and some of his backroom staff for the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

That meant nine players in total were unavailable and since then Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have departed for the AFCON tournament.

With more Covid-19 cases, it makes the situation almost impossible for Liverpool hence a request for the match to be rescheduled.

We now await the decision of the EFL as to whether the wish will be granted.

Comments / 0

