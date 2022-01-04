ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gp98j_0dciCICA00
Tennis - ATP Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 4, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his group stage match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake REFILE - CORRECTING ID

2022-01-04 20:46:37 GMT+00:00 - Russia moved to 2-0 and Canada stayed alive on Tuesday in ATP Cup play in Sydney.

Behind the tandem of Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin, Russia defeated Australia to stay atop Group B competition. Canada, with its win over Great Britain, moved to 1-1 and in a four-way tie in Group C. Each round of group play consists of two singles and one doubles match.

Medvedev, the world No. 2, and Safiullin both did double duty for Russia on Tuesday. In singles play, Medvedev topped Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2. Safiullin took a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over James Duckworth, and Medvedev and Safiullin combined in doubles play to defeat Aussies John Peers and Luke Saville 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-6.

Canada's top two players, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, split their singles matches but teamed to win in doubles to keep up Canada's hopes of advancing to the tournament semifinals. Auger-Aliassime defeated Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-3, evening the series between the countries at 1-1 after Daniel Evans beat Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4. The two Canadians then dropped Brits Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1 for the victory.

The tournament runs through Sunday and features 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams. The winners of each group will advance to the semifinals.

Adelaide International 1

No. 6 seed Tommy Paul has 28 winners against just one unforced error to hold off Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to move into second-round action in Adelaide, Australia.

Next up for Paul will be qualifier Taro Daniel of Japan, who used 12 aces to eliminate Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. In other action, wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis lost only five first-serve points in defeating fellow Australian John Millman 6-4, 6-3.

Qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus dropped No. 5 seed Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 and will play Italy's Gianluca Mager, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 winner over Argentina qualifier Francisco Cerundolo. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the younger brother of Francisco, defeated Alex Bolt of Australia 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

Melbourne Summer Set

Facundo Bagnis of Argentina upset former world No. 1 Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the first round in Melbourne, Australia.

In other action, Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands upset No. 7 seed Dominik Koepfer of Germany 6-3, 6-4. The No. 8 seed, Mackenzie McDonald, defeated Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-0, 6-3.

McDonald next will face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who won 81 percent of his first service points in a 6-4, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino of France.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Defending champion Russia takes group lead at ATP Cup

Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin won their singles matches before combining to win the doubles Tuesday to give defending champion Russia a sweep of Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup. Russia is 2-0 in the tournament but still has to beat Italy on Thursday in...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Monica Seles called me crying'

Filip Krajinovic did double duty on Saturday at the ATP Cup to guide Serbia to a 2-1 win against Norway in Group A in Sydney. The world No. 42 teamed up with Nikola Cacic to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the decisive doubles rubber after the two singles matches split.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Bagnis
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Cup#Russia#Great Britain#Atp#Aussies#Canadians#Brits#Czech#Australian
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict regulations and COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Novak Djokovic Draws Criticism For COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption at Australian Open, Delayed at Border

Novak Djokovic’s placement in the Australian Open is now uncertain as the tennis star is facing possible removal from COVID-19 concerns. On Tuesday, Djokovic shared on social media that he had been granted an “exemption permission” from the coronavirus vaccine to play in the Australian Open, which requires players to be fully vaccinated. The announcement sparked major backlash. Since then, Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has stated that Djokovic must prove proof of why he cannot be vaccinated — or else, “he’ll be on the next plane home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) According to...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic will be sent home if Covid exemption insufficient – Australian PM

Australia’s Prime Minister has warned Novak Djokovic that he will be on the “next plane home” if his evidence for being exempted from Covid-19 vaccination rules is deemed insufficient.World number one Djokovic is poised to defend his Australian Open title this month after tournament organisers prompted public outrage by granting him permission to play.But the Serbian could yet face problems at the border as the country’s government has stated he requires “acceptable proof” that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison adamant the player will not receive any preferential treatment on arrival.Djokovic – a nine-time...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

266K+
Followers
263K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy