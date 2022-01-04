ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US, allies threaten action against Sudan military absent democratic transition

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkyxI_0dciCA8M00

The United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union on Tuesday called for Sudanese leaders to “recommit” to the country’s democratic transition or risk international action against the ruling military.

The joint statement came following the resignation on Monday of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who said he was stepping down after failure to reach consensus with the military on a pathway to transition to a civilian government.

The military had earlier detained Hamdok and other civilian leaders during an armed takeover of the government in October, citing stalled progress to transition to a democratic, civilian-led government.

The military dissolved the civilian-military transitional government that had been put in place in 2019 after a popular revolution ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The U.S., the U.K., Norway — the so-called Troika — and the EU called the military’s seizure of power in October “unconstitutional” and called for “all Sudanese leaders to recommit to the country’s democratic transition and deliver on the Sudanese people’s demands for freedom, peace, and justice.”

“In the absence of progress, we would look to accelerate efforts to hold those actors impeding the democratic process accountable,” the statement continued.

The U.S. and its allies further condemned the military as responsible for human rights violations against the Sudanese people, as street protests opposing the military’s takeover of the transitional government have reportedly been met with deadly force and disturbing violence.

The statement cited the killing of scores of Sudanese civilians, sexual violence, and hundreds of civilians injured by the military or armed groups and called for the military to cease attacks on hospitals, end the detention of activities and journalists, and stop communication blackouts.

“The right of the Sudanese people to assemble peacefully and express their demands needs to be protected. We expect the security services and other armed groups to refrain from using further violence against peaceful protestors and civilians across the country, especially in Darfur,” the statement read.

The Western powers also warned against the military taking “unilateral action” to appoint a new prime minister and Cabinet that did not involve “a broad range of civilian stakeholders.”

“Such a dialogue should be fully inclusive and representative of historically marginalized groups, include youth and women, and would help put the country back on the path to democracy,” the statement read.

“Sudan’s people have spoken as loudly and clearly as they did in 2019. They reject authoritarian rule and want the transition toward democracy to continue. Sudan’s leaders must now show they are listening,” it added.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Transition#Darfur#The European Union#Sudanese#Eu
Reuters

Blinken discusses Russia's military buildup with NATO allies

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border with the Bucharest Nine group of NATO allies, the State Department said in statement. Blinken "stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of our Transatlantic...
MILITARY
AFP

US envoy to explore peace prospects in Ethiopia

A US envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week to encourage talks to end more than a year of war in the wake of a rebel withdrawal, the State Department said Tuesday. The trip comes after the United States angered Ethiopia by removing trading privileges for the longtime ally due to human rights concerns during the war.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Explainer-Sudan’s political transition in the balance

(Reuters) – Sudan’s Abdalla Hamdok has resigned as prime minister, six weeks after returning to his post following a military coup in October. The move deepens uncertainty around Sudan’s political future and a transition towards elections since the 2019 downfall of long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir. WHY DID...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Foreign Policy

To Safeguard Sudan’s Democratic Transition, Act Now

On Jan. 1, Sudan marked the 66th anniversary of its independence. Just one year ago, the Sudanese people anticipated that this would be an anniversary to celebrate, bringing the country a step closer to civilian-led government and democracy. Indeed, Sudan has been held up as a model of hope amid global despair and democratic backsliding after the success of its 2019 revolution in overthrowing an Islamist regime led by President Omar al-Bashir, who was indicted in 2009 by the International Criminal Court for his role in atrocities in Darfur.
AFRICA
WKBN

Attacks highlight reach of Iran-allied militias

All three coincided with a massive memorial in Tehran for Qassem Soleimani, the general killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020 in Iraq. Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded former U.S. President Donald Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan PM quitting risks return to Bashir-style rule: analysts

The resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policies of the regime of ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir, analysts say. Some observers now fear that Hamdok's resignation signals a return to the kind of rule Sudan saw under the Islamist-backed Bashir regime. 
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan pro-democracy groups call for mass anti-coup protests

Sudanese pro-democracy groups called Tuesday for mass anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in a coup in October, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests. Hamdok stepped down Sunday amid political deadlock, saying he had failed to find a compromise between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover came more than two years after...
PROTESTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sudan’s premier quits amid deadly protests against military rule

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, saying that attempts to share power between the military and civilians had failed as deadly protests continued to rage against October’s coup. Without nationwide consensus on the way forward, the North African country risks sliding into chaos, Hamdok said late Sunday in a...
WORLD
Telegraph

Resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves democratic transition on the brink

Sudan’s fragile transition has taken a major blow as Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister, after failing to reach an accommodation with military coup leaders to form a government ahead of elections. The Sunday resignation of Mr Hamdok, a widely respected economist and former United Nations official, raises the...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy