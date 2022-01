EXCLUSIVE: TikTok’s grip on young audiences is a well-established fact, but the social network has just released a new report detailing how that defining trait has made it increasingly attractive to Hollywood. In a new blog post titled “The Future of Entertainment Marketing,” the company, which has more than 1 billion monthly active users globally, reports a range of statistics. Except for streaming, TikTok was cited as the No. 1 activity for U.S. entertainment viewers 18 and older when they have an hour to spare, according to the GoodQues TikTok Entertainment Study in 2021. That same poll found that 58% of...

3 HOURS AGO