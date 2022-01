Intro: The United States is a beautiful country with many different landscapes, climates, and cultures. To make the best decision about where to live in this vast country, it's essential to know what you're looking for. Some people want a city with many jobs available or a big metropolitan area, while others might value small towns with good schools and low crime rates. There are plenty of options out there, but these 10 cities have been ranked as some of the best places to live in America by Money Magazine:

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO