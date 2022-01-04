ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

