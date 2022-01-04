ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Hundreds attended illegal Boxing Day rave at Irish castle

By Matt Doria
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people attended an illegal rave at Ireland’s Skryne Castle on Boxing Day (December 26). The event took place in spite of Ireland’s strict COVID-19 restrictions, with an unnamed group reportedly renting it out through Airbnb. According to EDM.com, the rave saw around 450 people attend...

www.nme.com

The Independent

Ireland to scrap testing rules for vaccinated travellers

Ireland is set to remove the requirement for vaccinated passengers to show a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country.At a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday, the Government decided to revise travel rules for entry into Ireland.The requirement for vaccinated passengers to show either a negative PCR or professionally administered antigen test was introduced late last year following concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.Taoiseach Micheal Martin, speaking following the Cabinet meeting, said the rule was no longer needed given the fact that the Omicron variant was now dominant in Ireland.He said it was not “necessary because Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

NI 100: Orange Order 'disappointed' at centenary events

The Orange Order has accused the UK government of "failing to properly celebrate" the centenary of Northern Ireland last year. The order's grand secretary, Rev Mervyn Gibson, said an opportunity to build unionist confidence was missed. The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has defended its handling of the centenary, saying it...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
Person
Tequila
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

You can spend the night in this beautiful Irish castle for free

A lot of us haven’t gone away for quite a while now. Whether it’s because of specific travel restrictions or just, y’know, everything, many of us have had to make do with staying home and exploring our own neighbourhoods. Which has been good, up to a point. But as 2022 rolls around, we reckon more people will be thinking about that getaway of a lifetime – and that might well mean going abroad.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
EDM
Place
Europe
sciencealert.com

A New Type of Omicron Has Now Emerged in Multiple Countries

A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant was designated on Tuesday that experts say will be harder to track because of its genetics. The new lineage, called BA.2, has been spotted seven times so far across South Africa, Australia, and Canada. BA.2 is genetically quite different from the original...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Irish woman who sustained life-changing injuries from California balcony collapse in 2015 dies aged 27

Aiofe Beary, who had survived the tragic 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died after suffering a stroke in Dublin, Ireland.In 2015, she was one of the 13 people celebrating her 21st birthday on the fourth-floor balcony of a building in California when it collapsed. They were on a J1 summer working visa programme to the US.Six of Beary’s friends died in the accident and she was left with life-changing injuries. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, lacerations on her organs, lost all her teeth and had to undergo open-heart surgery as well.Beary suffered a stroke on Wednesday last week and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Refugees: 'Racist events' stopped resettlement of refugees in NI

A government scheme to resettle refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Northern Ireland was cancelled after what the Home Office described as "racist events" in Belfast. BBC News NI understands the Home Office had concerns after racist attacks on the Roma community in 2009. The Congolese refugees were...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquest hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY

