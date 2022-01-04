ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a strong box office performance from 'Spider-Man: No...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#No Way Home
